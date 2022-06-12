How to Watch ‘Dark Winds’ Online for Free

The supernatural mystery and crime drama to hit TV is “Dark Winds,” premiering Sunday, June 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Dark Winds” online for free:

‘Dark Winds’ Preview

AMC has a reputation for prestige drama and its latest series, “Dark Winds,” looks to follow in those footsteps. Based on the iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, “Dark Winds” is a “noir thriller” set in the early 1970s, according to the AMC press release.

It continues:

Set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past. He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon). Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation. Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.

The series co-stars Noah Emmerich as FBI Special Agent Whitover, Deanna Allison as Joe’s wife Emma Leaphorn, and features Rainn Wilson as Devoted Dan, a full-of-faith car salesman.

The premiere episode is titled “Monster Slayer” and its description reads, “Navajo Tribal Policeman Joe Leaphorn must solve a series of crimes; he partners with new deputy, Jim Chee, who is back on the reservation for the first time since he was a child; together they face down evil forces, both earthly and supernatural.”

Then on June 19 comes episode two, titled “The Male Rain Approaches.” Its description reads, “Leaphorn and Chee interview the surviving witness to the Big Rock Motel murders; Chee meets with the coroner; the cause of death remains a mystery; Sgt. Manuelito (Jessica Matten) makes a chilling discovery of her own.”

On June 26 comes episode three, “K’e.” Its description teases, “Leaphorn’s niece celebrates her Kinaalda as Leaphorn retrieves the bodies of the murder victims. Meanwhile, Manuelito and Chee investigate the whereabouts of the missing Mormon family.”

On July 3 comes episode four, titled “Hooghandi.” Its description reads, “Leaphorn suspects all of the crimes on the reservation are related. There is a big break in the case. Leaphorn invites Chee over for dinner. Meanwhile, Manuelito makes a discovery of her own.”

“Dark Winds” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on AMC.