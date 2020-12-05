Where to Watch SMU vs Dayton Basketball 2020

The SMU Mustangs (3-0) will take on the Dayton Flyers (1-0) when they head to UD Arena on Saturday.

SMU vs Dayton Preview

The Mustangs, fresh from a 102-75 win over Houston Baptist on Wednesday, will hit the road for the first time in this one. SMU had five players score in double figures against Houston Baptist, two of whom had double-doubles, and another who was a rebound shy.

Forward Feron Hunt had 18 points and 11 rebounds, while guard Kendric Davis added a team-high 20 points and 13 assists. Forward Ethan Chargois also chipped in 20 points and nine boards, just one rebound shy of notching SMU’s third double-double. Davis, in particular, has been impressive, averaging 22 points, eight assists and four rebounds per game.

“He’s a really hard worker; he puts in a lot of time away from practice,” SMU coach Tim Jankovich told the media after the win. “He’s really worked on some things that he was good at, but not great at. I see a much better player this year.”

There’s has also been some questions about when — and whether — guard Tyson Jolly will return. Jolly Tweeted conflicting sentiments about whether he would return or not this season, and Jankovich hasn’t said for sure if or when Jolly will return.

On the other side, the Flyers have had a hard time finding teams to play, as they’ve seen four different teams canceled contests already this year due to issues with COVID-19.

“When you’re dealing with young people, you want to make sure that they are mentally in a good place,” Dayton head coach Anthony Grant said. “We just talked about trying to control what we can control. The virus is kind of in control of some of the things that happen. So No. 1 is making sure we’re doing all we can to keep ourselves healthy and safe. We know the drill of wearing a mask and social distancing and washing our hands and trying to do everything we can when we’re together and when we’re apart from each other.”

The Flyers’ only game thus far was a 66-63 win over Eastern Illinois. Dayton had four players score 10+ points in the win, led by guard Ibi Watson, who had 16 points and six rebounds.

SMU leads the all-time series against Dayton, 2-1.