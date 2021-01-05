How to Watch Dayton vs Fordham Basketball

The Fordham Rams look to avoid a three-game skid to start the season as they host the Dayton Flyers on Tuesday at Rose Hill Gymnasium.

Dayton vs Fordham Preview

Dayton rebounded from a shocking loss to La Salle in its A-10 opener by beating George Mason 74-65 last time out. Jalen Crutcher led the way for the Flyers, putting up a career-high 26 points. Crutcher scored 7 points in the final 90 seconds to seal the victory, moving Dayton to 5-2 this season.

“Jalen is a really good player, man,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said. “He’s done that his whole career. Tonight he knew we needed him to be that leader for us if we were going to be able to get the win. He did a good job of making plays throughout the entire game for himself and his teammates.”

Crutcher has turned into “the man” for the Flyers this season. The senior guard is averaging 18.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He’s shooting nearly 50 percent from the field.

“Jalen kind of got thrown into the fire as a freshman and had to step into a major role,” Grant said. “The team was going through some growing pains, but he handled everything thrown at him and has just gotten better and better. No moment is too big for him.”

Meanwhile, Fordham has slipped to 0-2 and has not been helped by their schedule. The Rams have played just two games, getting blown out in both. The latest was a 89-52 loss to La Salle.

“Our biggest offensive challenge is we cannot make two-point baskets,” Fordham coach Jeff Neubauer said.

Neubauer expects another tough test against Dayton.

“Good challenge as a team and as a coach,” he said after the La Salle loss. “My feeling is that tonight is that game we’ve played really talking about our defense. Our defense had gone to an amazing level.”

Forward Joel Soriano has been a bright spot for Fordham so far. He leads the Rams with 14 points per game and is also grabbing 12.5 rebounds per game. Soriana is also registering 2 blocks per contest.

“Joel Soriano is going to be a terrific player,” Neubauer said. “We need to find more opportunities for him around the rim. He’s a building block around our program.”

Dayton is a solid 11.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 127 points. The total has gone under in six of Dayton’s last nine games. Fordham is 2-13 straight up in its last 15 games.