How to Watch Daytona 500 on Firestick or Fire TV

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season begins with a bang as the Dayton 500 revs up on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway with a slew of interesting storylines.

The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Daytona 500 on your Amazon Firestick or Fire TV:

How to Watch 2021 Daytona 500 on Firestick or Fire TV

All of the following options include free trials for new subscribers, so if you’ve already used one of the services, just go on to the next option to watch the Super Bowl for free.

1) Sign up for free trial of FuboTV 2) Turn on your Firestick or Fire TV 3a) If you already have the FuboTV app, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the FuboTV app, go to “Search” tab (magnifying glass icon) on the top-left 4a) Start to type “FuboTV” until you find it 4b) If your Firestick is compatible with voice search, you can also use that to search for the FuboTV app 5) Select the FuboTV app and then select “Get” to install it 6) Open the FuboTV app 7) Log in with the credentials you used when signing up for FuboTV 8) Navigate the guide to find Fox and start watching the race or pre-race coverage

1a) Sign up for free trial of any AT&T TV channel package 1b) Note that all channel packages include Fox. “Choice” and above come with HBO Max and NBA TV for free 2) Turn on your Firestick or Fire TV 3a) If you already have the AT&T TV, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the AT&T TV app, go to “Search” tab (magnifying glass icon) on the top-left 4a) Start to type “ATT TV” until you find it 4b) If your Firestick is compatible with voice search, you can also use that to search for the AT&T app 5) Select the AT&T app and then select “Get” to install it 6) Open the AT&T TV app 7) Log in with the credentials you used when signing up for AT&T TV 8) Navigate the guide to find Fox and start watching the race or pre-race coverage

1) Sign up for free trial of Hulu With Live TV 2) Turn on your Firestick or Fire TV 3a) If you already have the Hulu app, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Hulu app, go to “Search” tab (magnifying glass icon) on the top-left 4a) Start to type “Hulu” until you find it 4b) If your Firestick is compatible with voice search, you can also use that to search for the Hulu app 5) Select the Hulu app and then select “Get” to install it 6) Open the Hulu TV app 7) Log in with the credentials you used when signing up for Hulu With Live TV 8) Navigate the guide to find Fox and start watching the race or pre-race coverage

2021 Daytona 500 Preview

Winning the Daytona 500 isn’t easy. Winning it twice is something only four drivers have done in the race’s storied history. This year, Denny Hamlin is seeking to do what no driver has done at the Great American Race — winning it three times in a row.

Hamlin —who has hoisted the trophy in 2020, 2019 and 2016 at the event — will look to make history on Sunday with a third consecutive win and fourth overall.

“This is something that no one’s ever done before,” Hamlin told reporters. “Other guys have won championships, obviously. I would want to do something no one else has done.”

Denny Hamlin tops the odds at 8-1. Chase Elliott (10-1) is next, followed byJoey Logano, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney, who all come in at 10-1.

There will be some celebrity intrigue in the sport this year, with names like Michael Jordan and Pitbull joining ownership groups. Jordan teamed up with Hamlin as a co-owner of 23XI Racing, with Bubba Wallace driving the No. 23 car.

“He wants winning race cars, he wants a winning race driver and he took an opportunity to invest in me and he has seen something that sparked his interest,” Wallace said. “We’re just going to go out and do what I know how to do, not change up anything, not try too hard because of MJ or because of Denny or because of the opportunity.”

Pitbull wants to bring a new culture to the sport, but also admitted: “Everybody loves a fast car and a great story.”

“Getting involved in the team, this is deeper than sponsorships, this is a movement,” Pitbull said at a NASCAR press conference last week. “This is a revolution – taking a sport and creating a culture.“

The race is hoping for good weather, with a few showers projected for the day of the event in Daytona Beach.

Starting Grid for Daytona 500



* indicates one of the four open teams that made the field.