Daytona Duels 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

A unique format will help drivers decide their starting positions for the Dayton 500 with the Bluegreen Vacations Duels on Thursday.

The races (7 p.m. and approximately 8:45 p.m. ET start times) will be televised on Fox Sports 1. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Daytona Duels online for free.

With all of these options, you’ll also be able to watch a live stream of the Daytona 500 (Sunday, Fox):

Daytona Duels 2022 Preview

The Duels are a pair of 60-lap, 150-mile races where the lineup is set by the results of time trials, which took place on Wednesday. Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson won the pole position for Sunday’s Daytona 500. Alex Bowman also captured a front-row starting position.

“It’s really neat,” Larson said. “I mean anytime you are really proud of your team to get a pole here ‘cause this is the littlest it has to do with us drivers, qualifying at superspeedways.

“Everybody’s who’s had a part in touching these vehicles, whether it be on the computer, engineering or just hands-on. It’s really neat, just awesome the speed in our Hendricks.com Chevy. Hopefully this is the beginning of a really good season. … Almost feels like my proudest pole because you’re proud of everybody who had an impact in doing it.”

There are differing strategies for the race, with the lack of spare parts potentially being a reason drivers would be more conservative.

“I feel like guys are gonna be pretty smart on how they race. You would hope so because everyone is kind of sitting in the same boat,” Ryan Blaney said. “But, at the same time, you have teams that need to get in the 500 too that are gonna be racing pretty hard at the end of the Duels to try to get in, so you just have to be aware and observant.

“But you don’t ever want to wreck your 500 car, let alone when we don’t have many things to spare.”

Duel No. 1 Lineup

Starting Position Car No. Driver 1 5 Kyle Larson 2 24 William Byron 3 9 Chase Elliott 4 1 Ross Chastain 5 99 Daniel Suarez 6 16 Daniel Hemric 7 12 Ryan Blaney 8 8 Tyler Reddick 9 6 Brad Keselowski 10 14 Chase Briscoe 11 2 Austin Cindric 12 43 Erik Jones 13 45 Kurt Busch 14 31 Justin Haley 15 41 Cole Custer 16 38 Todd Gilliland 17 62 Noah Gragson* 18 77 Landon Cassill 19 50 Kaz Grala* 20 78 BJ McLeod 21 55 JJ Yeley*

Duel No. 2 Lineup

Starting position Car No. Driver 1 48 Alex Bowman 2 10 Aric Almirola 3 19 Martin Truex Jr. 4 11 Denny Hamlin 5 21 Harrison Burton 6 22 Joey Logano 7 20 Christopher Bell 8 23 Bubba Wallace 9 18 Kyle Busch 10 3 Austin Dillon 11 34 Michael McDowell 12 42 Ty Dillon 13 4 Kevin Harvick 14 17 Chris Buescher 15 7 Corey LaJoie 16 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 51 Cody Ware 18 27 Jacques Villeneuve* 19 44 Greg Biffle* 20 15 David Ragan 21 66 Timmy Hill*

* denotes Open, non-Charter team