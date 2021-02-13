How to Watch ‘Death Saved My Life’ Lifetime Movie Online

Inspired by true events, Death Saved My Life is the latest ripped-from-the-headlines TV movies. It premieres on Saturday, February 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

‘Death Saved My Life’ Preview

The Attempted Escape | Death Saved My Life | LifetimeDeath Saved My Life premieres Saturday, February 13 at 8pm/7c on Lifetime. #DeathSavedMyLife Watch Lifetime Movies anytime with the Lifetime Movie Club app: mylt.tv/LifetimeMovieClub Find out more about this and other Lifetime movies on our site: mylt.tv/LifetimeMovies Check out exclusive Lifetime content: Website – mylt.tv/myLifetime Facebook – mylt.tv/facebook Twitter – mylt.tv/twitter Lifetime® is a premier… 2021-02-13T14:59:48Z

Death Saved My Life stars Meagan Good (Saw V, Jumping the Broom, Shazam!) as Jade, a woman who seemingly has everything one could want in life — “a successful marketing career, a husband admired and respected in the community, and a young daughter they both dote on,” according to Lifetime’s description of the film.

“But behind closed doors, her life is far from idyllic,” the description continues. “Her husband Ed (Chiké Okonkwo) is a controlling man who is physically and psychologically abusive. When Jade decides to leave Ed he tells her ‘If I can’t have you, nobody will,’ a threat which becomes very real when she discovers he has hired someone to kill her. Knowing no one will believe her, Jade realizes the only way to escape Ed is to make him believe the hitman completed the job and that she is dead.”

Immediately following the film’s premiere airing is the documentary Beyond the Headlines: Faking Death at 10 p.m. ET/PT. This documentary features writer Elizabeth Greenwood talking about her research on what she calls “pseudocide,” or the act of faking one’s own death.

The description of the documentary reads, “Based on the experience of Jane in Death Saved My Life, Greenwood discusses the main reason why women fake their deaths, and why a disappearing woman in books and movies is so popular. She also presents real-life cases of faked deaths that have captured the public eye, and why people resort to such lengths to disappear.”

Greenwood is the author of “Playing Dead: A Journey Through the World of Death Fraud,” which her official site describes as a “charmingly bizarre investigation … into our all-too-human desire to escape from the lives we lead, and the men and women desperate enough to give up their lives — and their families — to start again.”

Death Saved My Life airs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT, followed immediately by the premiere of Greenwood’s Beyond the Headlines: Faking Death documentary on Lifetime.