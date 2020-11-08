Dolphins vs Cardinals Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals will put their win streaks to the test as they face off on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets.

Dolphins vs Cardinals Preview

The Miami Dolphins are streaking, having won their last three games. Miami’s latest win might have been the most impressive, knocking off a tough Rams team 28-17. The victory also marked the debut of rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was 12 for 22, notching 93 yards and a touchdown.

Tagovailoa — who was selected with the No. 5 pick — is excited to face off against the Cardinals and Kyler Murray, who was the top pick two years ago. The two were Heisman finalists two years ago.

“I would say, first impressions when I met him, he’s pretty jacked up. For as short as he is, this guy’s rocked up,” Tagovailoa said of Murray. “He’s very competitive, very personable too. I got to meet his parents as well at the Heisman ceremony. Very good family.”

Murray had similar praise for Tagovailoa.

“The times that I’ve been around him, I can’t say anything bad about Tua — great dude, down to earth, great player,” Murray said. “I don’t know him too well, but the times that we were around each other was nothing but good times.”

The Cardinals are coming off a much-needed bye, having won an OT thriller against the Seahawks last time out. Murray was sharp in the win, tossing three scores, helping lead an Arizona offense that has scored 30 or more points in their last three games. The Cardinals’ 419.1 yards per game through their first seven is an NFL-best.

“We’ve put together a really good football team,” Cardinals veteran WR Larry Fitzgerald said. “A lot of it is the people that we drafted. A lot of it is guys that we brought in as free agents. I’m just happy to be on a team that is competitive. In every single game we play in, we honestly have a legitimate chance to win. We have the personnel, we have the pedigree, we have the coaching, we have the playcalling that can help us win. Do we win every single game? No, that’s not the case. To have the chance and ability to win every single game is a great place to be in the National Football League.”

The Cardinals are a 5.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 49 points. Miami is 5-1 against the spread in their last six games. The total has gone over in five of Arizona’s last six games against Miami.