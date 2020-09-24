Dolphins vs Jaguars Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Gardner Minshew and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) will host Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins (0-2) at TIAA Bank Field Thursday night.

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised on NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Dolphins vs Jaguars online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Dolphins vs Jaguars live on the FuboTV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet). You can also watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 60+ other TV channels on Vidgo’s “Core” package, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Dolphins vs Jaguars live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Dolphins vs Jaguars live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the Dolphins vs Jaguars live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Dolphins vs Jaguars Preview

While neither team has tallied many wins over the last several seasons, this game actually has the potential to be a high-scoring shootout with loads of offense if last week’s results are any kind of indicator.

Both teams just got done almost taking out a current 2-0 team, and they each did so behind solid efforts at quarterback. The Dolphins are coming off a 31-28 loss to the Buffalo Bills in which Fitzpatrick went 31-47 for 328 yards and two touchdowns, while the Jags just gave the Tennessee Titans everything they could handle, falling 33-30.

Minshew went 30-45 for 339 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss. The picks were costly ones, but after just two games into his second season with the team, former Jaguars quarterback Mark Brunell, who is now an analyst, thinks Minshew is the real deal.

Brunell, who holds just about every quarterback record in the team’s history, said this week that he has been beyond impressed with what he has seen from the second-year quarterback.

“He’s started 14 games and many times he looks like he’s been playing 14 seasons,” Brunell said about Minshew this week. “He carries himself so well. He has confidence. He threw an early interception against the Titans, and it doesn’t phase him. He’s one of those quarterbacks that understands that you got to have a short-term memory in this league.”

Jacksonville is tied for 10th in the NFL in scoring offense, averaging 28.5 points a game. Despite rumors the team planned to tank the 2020 season in order to draft Trevor Lawrence, Minshew and company aren’t having it.

“It’s week-by-week,” Minshew said. “We’re going to take what they give us. As long as we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot, we could be a really, really good offense.”

As for the Dolphins, they’re still a rebuilding unit, and coach Brian Flores seems to know his team is a work in progress.

“I think there have been some opportunities for us to make plays and we haven’t made them – a couple of dropped interceptions, lost edges, a couple of missed tackles,” Flores said. “These guys, they [the Jaguars] have some weapons. It’s a good, young team. They play tough, they play hard, so it will be a tough battle”

Miami is averaging 19.5 points a game, and they’re giving up 26, which won’t win you many games in this league. Miami has a trio of solid running backs, including Matt Breida and Jordan Howard, but they only totaled 99 yards on 22 attempts against the Bills. If the Fins call a few more running plays to help Fitzpatrick out, their offense could potentially find more of the balance it has been missing. They’ll be facing a Jags defense that has allowed 3.8 yards per carry so far this year, so they won’t have an easy time of it in this one.