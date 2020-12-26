How to Watch Dolphins vs Raiders Online Without Cable

The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders look to keep their playoff hopes alive as they meet up at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Dolphins vs Raiders online for free:

Dolphins vs Raiders Preview

The Dolphins and Raiders are battling for playoff spots and a Week 16 win for either squad would be huge.

The Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth by winning out, as they are trying to hold off a surging Ravens squad and the Raiders for the Wild Card spot. The Dolphins have won eight of ten games since mid-October.

The Miami run-game will get a boost with the return of Myles Gaskin, who was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list. Gaskin has served as the Dolphins’ primary back this season, totaling 121 carries for 477 yards and two touchdowns

“It was good to have him out there. I thought he looked good. Had some juice, some energy, Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. “We’ll see him in practice today and make a decision on whether he’s ready to go.”

The Dolphins tried to find a balance this week leading up to the matchup with the holidays.

“I’m comfortable with the amount of time we’ve given to the team. Family is important. It is. It’s important to me,” Flores said. “I think you need a balance. If I don’t see my family, you’re going to get a lesser version of me and I think that applies to everybody on our team.”

The Raiders were in good position to compete for a playoff spot, but will need some help to get there now after dropping four of their last five. The last came against the Chargers in a wild overtime game where Marcus Mariota took over for an injured Derek Carr early. Despite an interception, Mariota looked sharp in his first action of the season, amassing 226 yards and one touchdown through the air and 88 yards and a score on the ground.

Carr is questionable to play against the Dolphins, but head coach Jon Gruden is optimistic.

“These groins are funny. You saw what happened last Thursday night. I mean, he’s running to his right and I didn’t see him the rest of the game. So, I’m not going to say anything other than I’m optimistic,” Gruden said. “But I’m not a mind-reader. I just know that he had an injury that caused him to miss the game last week and I’m respectful of that. He’s a tough guy, man. But I’m optimistic he’ll be ready to go, yes.”

The Dolphins are a 3-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 48 points.