Dortmund vs Bayern TV USA: Where to Watch Der Klassiker

Borussia Dortmund will host Bayern Munich on Saturday for this season’s second edition of Der Klassiker, this time in Bundesliga play.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the match (12:30 p.m. ET) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Dortmund vs Bayern live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will have live coverage of every Bundesliga match in 20-21, as well as DFL Supercup, Bundesliga 2, Serie A, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, MLS and other live sports. It also includes every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Dortmund vs Bayern live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Dortmund vs Bayern Preview

Bayern have emerged victorious in 11 of 12 matches across all competitions in the 2020-21 campaign, having rattled off 10 consecutive victories since falling to Hoffenheim 4-1 in the second week of league play.

Most recently, they trounced Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg 6-2 on the road in Champions League play on Tuesday, notching four unanswered goals late in the second half.

“They caught us cold at times. Nevertheless, in the end we showed our strength,” Bayern manager Hansi Flick said, according to the club’s official website. “For the fans it was definitely a top game, for the coaches not quite so great. We have to live with that. I am very satisfied with the mentality of my team. We came back after we were pegged down to 2-2 and finished the game well.”

Defender Jerome Boateng headed home a corner kick from midfielder Joshua Kimmich to put Bayern up for good in the 79th minute. Striker Robert Lewandowski secured a brace to bring his season total to 12 goals; his 10 Bundesliga goals are unmatched.

“In the end we showed that we wanted to win and deserved to win, even at such high stakes,” Boateng said, per the club site. “We never give up and always want to win. We upped the ante towards the end. We knew Salzburg played very intensively, pressed high and ran a lot. In the end they got a bit tired. We then took advantage of that.”

The last Klassiker took place on Sept. 30 in the DFL-Supercup; Bayern edged their rivals 3-2 at home behind a Kimmich rebound goal in the 82nd minute.

Dortmund have won six of seven matches across all competitions since. The clubs are tied atop the Bundesliga table with five victories and one defeat apiece.

Der BVB last played on Wednesday, besting Club Brugge in Belgium in a Champions League tilt.

Midfielder Thorgan Hazard got the scoring started with a volley in the 14th minute, and striker Erling Haaland added two more scores later in the first half. The 20-year-old now has 14 tallies across his first 11 Champions League tests, a record. He’s scored 10 goals overall this year, half of those in Bundesliga action.

“If we have the same courage as we did in the Supercup, where we threatened Bayern again and again, and troubled them again and again with deep runs — that could be a way to beat them at the weekend,” Borussia sporting director Sebastian Kehl told Sky Deutschland, according to Goal.com.

“Bayern have our respect but of course we have to do well; we have to be courageous, to give everything, then we can beat them.”