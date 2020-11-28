Duke vs Coppin State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils return to action this weekend when they host the Coppin State Eagles at Cameron Indoor Stadium Saturday.

The game starts at 2 p.m. ET and will be on ACC Network Extra. That’s a streaming-only option that can be watched via ESPN.com or the ESPN app, but you’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch.

Duke vs Coppin State Preview

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said this week that despite the numerous challenges presented due to COVID-19, he feels as though his team has used its time in quarantine wisely, and he noted he feels confident in the preparations it has made.

“Actually, to be quite frank, I think we’re prepared better than we usually are because our kids have been in a bubble. The extra time, even from going from four hours a week to eight hours for a couple weeks and now to the regular 20-hour week, and not having any guys injured or sick – they’ve gotten a lot of individual instruction because they’re kind of in their own bubble. Most of their classes are remote. They’ve become really close as a unit, and then it’s just a matter of how long can you maintain that without having any outside competition.”

The Blue Devils finished with a 25-6 mark last year, and they’ll be facing a Coppin State squad that ended their 2019 campaign with a 11-20 record. Duke was second in scoring in the nation, averaging 82.5 points a game, and they allowed 68 points per contest to opposing offenses. Sophomores Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore, alongside Jalen Johnson, the freshman forward who is already on multiple watch lists.

Duke will face a Coppin State team that had a school-record four non-conference victories last season. Former Maryland standout Juan Dixon, who was a member of the Terrapins’ team that ended Duke’s home winning streak at 46 games back in 2000, is now coaching the Eagles.

“We’re extremely confident going into this year,” Dixon said. “We added some pieces, added some athleticism, some toughness, some shooting. We’re looking forward to having a very successful season.”

Senior Koby Thomas will be the lone returning starter for Coppin State. Thomas averaged 13 points and just under seven rebounds a game last season, and he’ll be joined by several junior college transfers, including Chereef Knox and Anthony Tarke, who is a Division I transfer from UTEP. “Anthony is a difference maker on and off the court,” Dixon said at the time of Tarke’s transfer. “His versatility offensively is only rivaled by the versatility he displays defensively.”

This will be the first-ever meeting between Duke and Coppin State. The Blue Devils are 18-0 all-time against teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, however.