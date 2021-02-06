UNC vs Duke Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Duke Blue Devils (7-6 overall, 5-4 ACC) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (11-6 overall, 6-4 ACC), will square off Saturday, writing another chapter in college basketball’s most storied rivalry.

The game starts at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of UNC vs Duke online for free:

UNC vs Duke Preview

For the first time in over 50 years, these two teams face off without either being ranked in the top 25. Both also enter this matchup coming off disappointing losses.

The Blue Devils are 2-4 in their last six games, and they’re coming off a loss to Miami (FL), 77-75 on Monday. Matthew Hurt led Duke in scoring with 21 points, and he was one of four players on the team scoring in double figures in the loss. Wendell Moore added 18 points for the Blue Devils.

“It was hard to watch,” guard DJ Steward told Sports Illustrated after the game. “Watching film together or on our own helps us. The truth comes out in the film. We’ve just got to move forward. We saw what we have to do better. We’ll build on that Saturday. A rivalry game is a good time to turn things around.”

The Duke point guard scored 14 points in the loss to Miami, and he thinks the rivalry game against UNC might be just what his team needs to jump out of its current slump.

“Having the opportunity to play in this game is very exciting. Very big-time. Everyone’s excited, even though there aren’t fans. It’s a national game, a historical matchup. It’s fun to play in. I can’t wait,” Seward said, adding: “It’s what you come to Duke for,” he said. “I’m pretty sure this is why everyone comes to Duke– for this big-time matchup, to play in big games. This is a game everyone’s excited for. Everyone’s going to be watching around the world. We’ve got to come ready to play and play our butts off.”

On the other side, Roy Williams and company won three straight before dropping a 60-53 game to Clemson. Forward Day’Ron Sharpe was the only UNC player to score in double figures, leading the way with 16 points coming off the bench.

Big man Armando Bacot, who leads the team in scoring with 11.9 points a game, finished with more fouls (four) than points (one). The Tar Heels turned the ball over on 23 percent of their possessions (17 times in the game), and their coach was candid about his team’s sloppy play after the loss.

“Some of the turnovers were really bad, really bad, and 17 turnovers is 10 times worse in a low possession game,” Williams said. “Coach [Dean] Smith used to say that turnovers are usually selfishness, which means the guy’s trying to make a great play or carelessness, and I think some of them were selfishness but more or more carelessness.”

His players agree. “I feel like this was one of our worst games, to me,” Sharpe said. “We didn’t play like ourselves, and I think everybody’s just frustrated about that.”