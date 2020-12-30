Duquesne vs Saint Louis Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Saint Louis (7-1) kicks off its A-10 slate as it hosts Duquesne (1-1) at Chaifetz Arena on Wednesday.

Duquesne vs Saint Louis Preview

Saint Louise rebounded from its first loss of the season in strong fashion last time out, putting away UM Kansas City 62-46 with a big second half. Jordan Goodwin led the way with 23 points and Javonte Perkins added 14.

Now Saint Louis turns its attention to A-10 play as Duquesne comes to town on Wednesday. Billikens head coach Travis Ford thinks this is the best he’s seen edition of the conference he has seen since arriving at the school in 2016.

“It is without question the best it’s been since I’ve been here,” he told the St. Louis Post Distpatch. “A lot of seniors and a lot of experience are what make a strong league.”

Saint Louis has been lucky to be one of the programs around the nation to not report a positive COVID test. To maintain that, the players stayed within their bubble during the holidays, many not reutnring home.

“We’re going to give them a day or so off and let them rest,” Ford said. “We’ll make sure they get food, and we have a couple of things we’re going to do with them — a couple of surprises. We’ll try to celebrate the best we can with each other, but there’s not a whole lot we can do. We’re not spending much time together away from the court. We’re not eating meals together. We just want to be as safe as we can and try to stay healthy.”

Perkins has been the sparkplug for Saint Louis during their 7-1 start to the year, netting 17.8 points per game in 28.1 minutes of action. he’s shooting 53.6 percent from the field. Yuri Collins leads the team with 7.2 assists per game, while Jordan Goodwin is averaging a double-double with 16.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. He’s also notching more than two steals per game.

While Saint Louis has been lucky to play eight games this season, Duquesne has had a hard time getting on the court. The Dukes have played just two games this season, going 1-1. Duquesne’s latest contest was nearly a month ago on Dec. 2 against UNC Greensboro.

“They are amateurs. They don’t make what professionals make, and there’s a lot of risks,” Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot said. “I don’t if the answer is we should play, or we shouldn’t play. I don’t know if we did the right thing or the wrong thing. It feels kind of funny. It does.”

Saint Louis is an 8.5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 142.5 points.