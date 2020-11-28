Egg Bowl 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Mississippi State vs Ole Miss

The Egg Bowl is back, as the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-5) head to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to face the Ole Miss Rebels (3-4) in this SEC West rivalry game Saturday.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Mississippi State vs Ole Miss online for free:

Mississippi State vs Ole Miss Preview

Ole Miss has won two straight after a rough early slate of games that included losses to Alabama, Florida and Auburn. Mississippi’s most recent game was a 59-42 win over South Carolina on November 14. Quarterback Matt Corral was lights out in the win, going 28-32 for 513 yards and four touchdowns. It was the second week in a row the Rebels scored 50+ points, and they’ll try to make it three straight against a Mississippi State defense that’s giving up 28 points a game.

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels saw their last game against Texas A&M get canceled due to issues with COVID-19, and Kiffin said this week that he and his team used the extra time to prepare for Mississippi State. “Very unique scheme that gives you a lot of problems. Going back to San Diego State. They play really hard. Obviously they have players who play hard and coaches who are getting it out of them. They play extremely violent up front,” Kiffen said.

On the other side, Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach knows what his team is going up against this week, and he singled out Corral and the potential of this offense when speaking with the media this week. “I just think they are kind of collectively explosive on offense. I would say how explosive they are on offense, that’s probably the thing that jumps out the most. I think they’re good in their other phases of the game, too,” Leach said, also noting he expected an absolute fight to the finish:

“I do know that just over the years, even when I was a kid, it was always an incredibly intense game. I know that it’s very meaningful to people, and I know that it’s in conversation all year round. There’s not a day where I don’t hear somebody mention the Egg Bowl.”

Mississippi State last played November 21, when they lost a hard-fought game against then-No. 13-ranked Georgia. Quarterback Will Rogers was excellent in the 31-24 loss, going 41-52 for 336 yards and a touchdown. It was the best game of the season so far for Rogers, and he’ll need a similar performance with perhaps a bit more firepower this week if they want to come away with a win.

Ole Miss leads the all-time series, 62–46–6, but Mississippi State has won the last two.