El Clásico Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Barcelona will host Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Saturday for the 245th competitive Clásico.

In the United States, the match (9:45 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast).

El Clásico Preview

Madrid will look to snap a two-match losing streak — Zinedine Zidane’s side fell 1-0 at home to Cádiz in league play on Oct. 17, then dropped a Champions League tilt 3-2 against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, again at home. The Ukrainian Premier League champs took a 3-0 advantage into the midway break.

“We got off to a bad start in the sense that when we conceded a goal, we found it hard to get our heads up again,” Zidane said Friday, according to the club’s official website. “We found it difficult to play against a team that sits so deep and we didn’t find a way through. But this is football and there are ups and downs and you have to accept that. We want to now focus on a different game tomorrow and forget about what happened the other day. It happened to us recently, we’ve had some problems and in football the situation is a bit strange for every team, but we have the chance to put in a good performance to show our strengths.”

He added: “I have always been critical of myself because that’s the driving force behind always getting better. But we know that we can change things all together and the players want to put in a good performance. After a defeat as a coach, I have most of the criticism and that’s expected. But I don’t live in the past. I’m interested in what’s ahead, we have a game tomorrow and we have the chance to play well.”

Barça are coming off a 5-1 demolition of Hungarian champs Ferencváros on Tuesday. Three days earlier, they fell 1-0 to Getafe on the road for their first league loss of the campaign.

The Blaugrana and Madrid have met for 244 competitive Clásicos dating back to 1903. They’re tied at 96 victories.

“Real Madrid possibly haven’t been at their best level in previous games, but that doesn’t mean that they will come here with low morale,” Barça manager Ronald Koeman said, according to The Associated Press. “Real Madrid are an experienced side and have the quality required to win the game.”

For the first time in the match’s history, no fans will be present.

“That is the worst thing that can happen in a Barça-Madrid match,” Koeman said, per AP. “Without fans, it is less exciting because they provide the atmosphere and make it more complicated for the referee. … We all need the fans. It is strange to not have anyone in such a huge stadium. In this type of game, the fans help the player on the field.”