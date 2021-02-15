How to Watch ESPN+ on Roku

Sports fans want the very best of sporting entertainment at the fingertips. With a subscription to ESPN+ and a Roku device, they can have exactly that. The ESPN app allows viewers to stream exclusive live sporting events across all major associations, including MLB, MLS, and NHL as well as access to college basketball, football, and lacrosse sporting events. Tune in to special events like the Grand Slam tennis tournament and the FA Cup.

ESPN+ costs $4.99 per month, or if you also want Hulu and Disney+, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings:

With ESPN+ on your Roku stick, watching your favorite sports teams duke it out is only an Internet connection away. Catch the latest UFC bouts and watch exclusive coverage of PPV events or view some of the most memorable brawls in UFC history with the ESPN+ extensive library of content streamable. Download content for leader or replay epic moments from matches.

Catch up on sports news and read ESPN’s premium articles right on your TV with your ESPN+ subscription. You won’t miss a minute of entertainment and sports coverage with ESPN+ streaming directly to your Roku stick. ESPN+ also provides access to fantasy league tools, including Lineup Optimizer, Auction Value Generator, and Free Agent Recommendations. Master your sport of choice and build a team that no one can overtake with these exclusive fantasy league tools.

ESPN+ downloaded onto your Roku allows you to stream the award-winning 30 for 30 library and ESPN+ Originals. Keep up with studio shows and ESPN productions on your TV by streaming ESPN+ straight to your Roku. With ESPN+, you’ll have access to sports documentaries about the living legends and up-and-coming stars that make sporting events worth watching.

Keep up with your favorite broadcasters to see what’s happening in the ever-changing world of sports. Missed a game you were hoping to watch? Tune in through the ESPN app on your Roku to join the conversation and follow your favorite team’s progress.

Cut the cord to your cable company and go with an option that’s convenient, easy to access, and ensures you have every second of entertainment available in one convenient location.

How to Stream ESPN+ on Roku

To access ESPN+ on your Roku stick, you’ll need to download the dedicated app. With the Roku plugged into an HDMI port and powered through a USB port or power outlet, it takes only a few minutes to sign up for an ESPN+ subscription and download the app.

Follow these convenient steps for immediate access to ESPN+ and its many features.

1. Sign up for ESPN+ 2. Turn on your television 3. Ensure the Roku is connected to the Internet 4. Scroll to the “Roku Channel Store” (or search “ESPN+” in the “Search” feature) 5. Scroll to find the “ESPN Channel” 6. Select “Add Channel”

With the ESPN app downloaded, you’ll need to connect it to your ESPN+ subscription. To do so:

1. Launch the ESPN app 2. Select the “Settings” icon in the top right corner 3. Choose “Subscriptions” 4. Select “ESPN+” 5. Select “Log In” 6. On your PC or mobile device, go to “espn.com/activate” 7. Input the code provided on your Roku and select “Continue” 8. Input your current ESPN credentials used to sign up for ESPN+

Those steps will link your ESPN+ subscription to your ESPN app. You can then scroll to the “ESPN+” or “Originals” tabs to find the ESPN+ content you want to watch.

How Much Does ESPN+ Cost?

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for ESPN+. A general subscription, which gets you all the ESPN+ content, costs either $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year (which comes out to about 15 percent savings vs. the monthly subscription).

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings:

If you plan on watching UFC PPV events, which can only be purchased by ESPN+ subscribers, you can get a special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and the upcoming PPV event ($64.99 value) for a discounted price of $84.98, which equals about 26 percent savings:

All subscriptions auto-renew after a month or a year (depending on what you have) but can be canceled at any time.

What Content is on ESPN+?

Live Sports

Name a sport, and it’s probably on ESPN+ at some point throughout the year:

UFC: Most “Fight Night” events are on ESPN+, while PPV events can be ordered through ESPN+ International Soccer: ESPN+ has exclusive rights to all Serie A, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Copa del Rey matches in the US. Also includes EFL, Coppa Italia, Copa America, A-League, Dutch Eredivisie, Indian Super League, W-League and more Boxing: Dozens of Top Rank fights, which includes Vasyl Lomachenko and Tyson Fury College Sports: Hundreds of football and men’s and women’s basketball games (including many Big 12 games), as well as lacrosse, hockey, wrestling, volleyball, softball, baseball, swimming, gymnastics and more Tennis: Grand Slam events, including exclusive coverage of every Wimbledon and US Open match not televised on the ESPN or ESPN2 International cricket: Matches featuring New Zealand, India and others International Rugby: Including Guinness PRO14 and Super Rugby matches MLB: One daily out-of-market game NHL: One daily out-of-market game MLS: All out-of-market matches

30-for-30 Documentaries

Every one of the 150-plus 30-for-30 films are available on ESPN+. Some of the most popular include Vick, OJ: Made in America, Chuck & Tito, Rodman: For Better or Worse and I Hate Christian Laettner.

Other ESPN films that aren’t included in the actual 30-for-30 series are also available, including D. Wade: Life Unexpected, Venus vs, The ’99ers and others.

Original Series

The list of ESPN+ originals continues to grow. It includes Peyton’s Places, The Boardroom with Kevin Durant, NBA Rooks, Ariel & The Bad Guy, The Fantasy Show and Alex Morgan: The Equalizer.

UFC On-Demand Library

In addition to live UFC events, ESPN+ also features a vast library of past fights you can watch. This includes classics from Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva, Michael Bisping, Brock Lesnar, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz, Frank Mir and others. You can find a complete rundown of the ESPN+ UFC library here.

