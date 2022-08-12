Falcons vs Lions Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder makes his preseason debut against the Detroit Lions on Friday, August 11.

The game (6 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: Fox (WAGA-5) in Atlanta, FOX (WJBK-2) in Detroit, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here). It will also be televised on NFL Network for anyone out of market.

If you don't have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, FuboTV and Sling TV both include NFL Network and are our recommended options.

Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Falcons vs Lions:

Falcons vs Lions Preview

The Atlanta Falcons will get a good look at their quarterback of the future in rookie Desmond Ridder on Friday at Detroit.

Atlanta drafted Ridder in the third round of April’s draft. Ridder led the Cincinnati Bearcats to the College Football Playoff and threw for 3,334 yards and ran for 355 in 2021. While Ridder likely won’t beat out veteran Marcus Mariota for the starting job, Ridder’s leadership has turned head at training camp.

“Guys kind of gravitate to him,” Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London said via ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. “He’s a natural leader, and leadership is hard. It’s hard to judge somebody’s leadership. People can tell you he’s a leader, but most guys that are really great leaders, they lead by their own style, their own way.”

Detroit Lions starting quarterback Jared Goff has his job locked up with a solid training camp thus far, but veterans David Blough and Tim Boyle have a battle going for the backup job. Lions head coach Dan Campbell told the media that his staff is “taking it as it comes” and that preseason games weigh more in that equation.

“I think that both of them can do it,” Campbell said. “They’re both different in what they do. Blough’s a little scrappier, he’s more of, man, he’s gonna find a way. That’s what he’s about, but he can certainly run the offense. Boyle’s got all the gifts, all the traits, and then he’s just consistently doing it. Again, he’s got to do this in the preseason games. Let’s see where he’s progressed from last year.”

Quarterbacks aside, Campbell will his first look at the Lions’ No. 2 draft pick Aidan Hutchinson in competition for the first time. The rookie defensive end from Michigan has impressed at training camp thus far.

Detroit will also see the return of 2020 No. 3 pick, cornerback Jeff Okudah, who missed much of last season with a ruptured Achilles. Okudah has only played 10 games in two seasons, but he has flashed bright moments such as an interception of Kyler Murray in 2020.

“Yeah, I think everything’s coming together pretty smooth,” Okudah said via Sports Illustrated’s All Lions. “This week’s felt pretty good. So, I mean, I’m my toughest critic. But, I’m not trying to be too hard on myself, not playing in 11 months and being out here after the Achilles. So, I’m happy where I’m at, but at the same time, I’m still demanding more of myself every single day to get to that next level.”

Atlanta gets to show off a promising young player on the other side of the ball in rookie tight end Feleipe Franks. The former quarterback has impressed at camp with highlight catches.