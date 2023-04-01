FAU vs SDSU Live Stream: How to Watch Final Four for Free

The first match-up in the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball Final Four is between the Owls of Florida Atlantic and the Aztecs of San Diego State. The game tips off Saturday, April 1 at 6 p.m. Eastern time on CBS.

The game (6:09 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to you can watch a live stream of FAU vs San Diego State online for free:

FAU vs San Diego State Preview

The men’s NCAA basketball Final Four is set and for the first time ever, there are no 1, 2 or 3 seeds in the field. The four remaining teams are the No. 4 seed UConn facing off with the No. 5 seed Miami (FL), and the No. 5 seed San Diego State facing off with the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic.

The highest seed to make the men’s Final Four is the 11 seed (and actually, five of them have done so), but the Owls are still in rare company. They are just the eighth team seeded 9 or higher to make the Final Four and if they win, they’ll become the highest seed to appear in the National Championship game.

In an interview ahead of the Final Four, Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May told ESPN that they knew they were on the precipice of turning the corner as a program but going to the Final Four is something so special.

“Our belief in what we’re doing and our team just gradually grew. Anyone that knew us thought we had a chance to compete for a conference championship. But for something special like this, the amount of work, the amount of sacrifice … there were some pivotal moments this year where we felt like we were ready to turn the corner, but until you do it, you never know,” said May.

May also said they haven’t necessarily been given the respect they deserve this year despite Conference USA being really strong this season. He was a bit surprised to get a 9 seed in the NCAA tournament.

“It’s been like that all year. We won 20 games in a row in a very competitive league. If you look at Conference USA this year, it’s the best since Derrick Rose was at Memphis … it’s a historical year in our league,” said May, adding, “It was always like we had to prove ourselves, like the goal post was moving all year. And then I thought we were a lock [for the NCAA tournament] before the conference tournament, then we win all three games and a couple of them by big margins over really good teams and then we get a 9 seed, and I’m thinking, ‘Man, maybe I was way too overconfident.'”

He added, “We’re not playing for the spotlight, we’re not playing for the recognition, we’re truly playing for the love of the game and our relationship in that locker room. What everyone has in that locker room is real.”

The Florida Atlantic vs San Diego State men’s NCAA basketball semifinal tips off Saturday, April 1 at 6 p.m. Eastern time on CBS.