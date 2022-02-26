Where to Watch FC Dallas vs Toronto Live Online in US

The new MLS season starts for FC Dallas and Toronto FC as these two teams kick off their respective campaigns over at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The match (5:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TXA-21 (KTXA) for those who live in the FC Dallas market. It will also stream live on ESPN+ for everyone out of market in the United States.

Here's a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of FC Dallas vs Toronto in the US, which your options depending on where you live:

FC Dallas vs Toronto Preview

FC Dallas and Toronto FC look to start 2022 with the desire to fight for playoff spots this year. Dallas begin a new era in which they appointed former Columbus Crew and USMNT assistant coach Nico Estévez as the eighth coach in club history in December. FC Dallas comes into this encounter unbeaten in their last 12 matches. They currently are tied with Real Salt Lake with this particular distinction. The last time they lost a home opener was in 2009 to the Chicago Fire.

In this series, FC Dallas has won 11 of the 18 all-time meetings with Toronto FC in MLS (D5 L2), averaging 2.11 points per match against the Reds.

FC Dallas looks to start the season strong in such a way that they can once again compete in such a way that struggled at the end of last season, winning just three of its final 18 matches (D7 L8) with all three victories coming against expansion Austin FC. Dallas last beat a non-expansion side on July 31 last season, winning, 2-1, at Sporting Kansas City.

What is most important is that FC Dallas looks to consolidate what was a great offseason with various new faces to the locker room. The money garnered from Ricardo Pepi’s transfer to the German Bundesliga was to put to use as FCD made an MLS-record trade to acquire USMNT winger Paul Arriola from D.C. United for $2 million in General Allocation Money.

Fellow new signings Maarten Paes (GK), Marco Farfan (LB) and Nanu (RB) also featured heavily in recent preseason games and could make their FC Dallas debuts on Saturday. The club also added three players from the 2022 MLS SuperDraft with midfielder Tsiki Ntsabeleng and defenders Isaiah Parker and Lucas Bartlett joining the fold alongside new Homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera.

Meanwhile, the Bob Bradley era begins over at Toronto FC. The team had trouble on the defensive end conceding an MLS-high 34 goals before halftime while scoring just 15 times themselves, second-fewest in the league. The Reds allowed 15 goals in the first 15 minutes of matches this season, most in MLS. That will be the key to any sign of improvement that they can have.

Toronto’s pre-season ended in positive fashion as the played out a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City. Daniel Salloi and Hugo-Hilaire Mbongue scored second-half goals to restore parity at fulltime.

FC Dallas Probable XI: Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan, Matt Hedges, Jose Martinez, Nanu; Paxton Pomykal, Facundo Quignon, Szabolcs Schon; Alan Velasco, Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola

Toronto FC Probable XI: Alex Bono; Carlos Salcedo, Luca Petrasso, Shane O’Neill, Jahkele Marshall-Rutty; Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio; Alejandro Pozuelo; Deandre Kerr, Ifunanyachi Achara