How to Watch ‘Fena: Pirate Princess’ Online

The latest Adult Swim cartoon coming to TV is “Fena: Pirate Princess,” which premieres Saturday, August 14 at midnight on Cartoon Network.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch “Fena: Pirate Princess” streaming online:

‘Fena: Pirate Princess’ Preview





Play



Fena: Pirate Princess | Official Trailer | adult swim Follow the high seas journey of Fena Houtman as she and her crew of Japanese samurai evade great dangers and unlock her family secrets. Fena: Pirate Princess is an Adult Swim and Crunchyroll original series created and directed by Kazuto Nakazawa with Production I.G. serving as the animation studio. #AdultSwim #FenaPiratePrincess SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/adultswim1?sub_confirmation=1 About Adult… 2021-07-20T16:00:31Z

“Fena: Pirate Princess” is a half-hour animated series that chronicles “the adventures of Fena Houtman as she is on the run from pirates and the English Navy and must rely on a crew of Japanese samurai to unlock her family secrets… and an unimaginable treasure!,” according to the Adult Swim press release.

The premiere features two back-to-back episodes. The first is called “Memories” and its description reads, “A young Fena is rescued by Yukimaru and escapes from a ship; 10 years pass and Fena has grown into a beautiful woman worthy enough to be dubbed the White Marginal but is unable to forget about Yukimaru.”

The second episode is called “An Inherited Journey” and its description reads, “Fena is escorted by Otto and Salman, who aided her in her escape, and reaches Goblin Island, a lone island surrounded by mist; Fena meets Frantz’s old friend Yukihisa and is tasked with solving the mystery behind the stone her father left behind.”

Then on August 22 comes “Bar-Baral,” whose description teases, “Determined to inherit her father’s journey, Fena and the samurai embark from Goblin Island; they stop by the free town of Bar-Baral to procure resources where Fena comes across a product identical to the stone her father had left behind.”

The English voice cast and characters include:

Fena Houtman (Brittany Cox): A positive, cheerful orphan despite her traumatic past. Known for her pale skin and glowing silver hair.

Yukimaru (Robb Moreira): The introverted, katana-wielding bodyguard of the Houtman family. He is extremely protective of Fena.

Shitan (Nicholas Corda): This handsome, elite warrior can kill with his bow and arrow — or his looks. Though on the surface he seems aloof, he greatly values his friends.

Karin (Anjali Kunapaneni): Raised by a family of blacksmiths, Karin geeks out over technology like her rifle, which she uses to great effect in battle.

Enju (Brandon Winckler): Kaede’s elder twin. They both use a spear and wakizashi in battle, they’re both friendly and mischievous, but Enju feels he’s more dependable than his younger brother.

Kaede (Darrel J Delfin): Enju’s younger twin. They both use a spear and wakizashi in battle, they’re both friendly and mischievous, but Kaede feels he’s more manly than his elder brother.

Tsubaki (Alan Lee): The oldest and most mature member of the group, he manages everyone’s wild energy. He’s also the cook, but when he fights, he uses a short ninja sword.

Makaba (Thomas E. Wynn): This mountain of a boy prefers fighting in close quarters with brass knuckles. When he’s not fighting, he’s kind-hearted and mild-mannered.

Salman (Frank Todaro): An older knight who was once called “Salman the Onslaught” for being so deadly with a spear. He’s known Fena since she was a girl as he served the Houtman family for some time.

Otto (Doug Stone): Another older knight who served the Houtman family and possessed an intimidating nickname in his younger days — “Otto the Blitz” for his quick swordplay.

“Fena: Pirate Princess” airs Saturday nights at midnight ET/PT on Cartoon Network.