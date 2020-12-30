Florida vs Oklahoma Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 7 Florida Gators will take on the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Florida vs Oklahoma online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Florida vs Oklahoma live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Florida vs Oklahoma live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Florida vs Oklahoma live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Florida vs Oklahoma live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Florida vs Oklahoma Preview

Oklahoma enters this game winners of seven in a row, playing solid on both sides of the ball. The Sooners averaged 41.8 points on offense, led by quarterback Spencer Rattler, who has completed over 68 percent of his passes this season for 2,784 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. On defense, Oklahoma is surrendering 21.9 points a game, and it has been stout against the run, in particular, allowing 90.6 yards a game and just 3.1 yards per carry.

Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley says it’s this balance that has his team confident heading into this matchup. “We do have the capability to really make things tough on opposing offenses. We’ve shown the capability of being explosive offensively. We want to push for more and more, certainly, on both sides of the ball, and never (have) a sense of satisfaction. But we have shown the ability to win games in a lot of different ways,” Riley said, per Sports Illustrated.

Oklahoma has not lost since October 3, but its recent success hasn’t stopped the Gators from partaking in a little trash talk heading into the game. Florida linebacker James Houston IV had this to say about playing the Sooners this week, per USA Today:

“I don’t think we’re too much worried about home-field advantage or teams being closer there. I think this is more about what we want to put on film, what we want to put on tape, going out and just showing what the Florida Gators can do, showing that Oklahoma is a good match-up but they’re not on our level. They’re not SEC. They’re not the Florida Gators. So we should put on a good show.”

That’s bold talk coming from a team that will be extremely depleted on offense in this game. Florida quarterback and Heisman candidate Kyle Trask, who leads the country in both passing yards (4,125) and touchdowns (43), but he will be without four of his top weapons in this one.

Trask’s favorite target, tight end Kylie Fitts, has 770 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging nearly 18 yards per catch — but he will miss the game in order to prepare for next year’s NFL Draft. Now, wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes have followed suit, and wideout Jacob Copeland will also miss due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Oklahoma will also be short-handed in this one, as starting cornerback Tre Brown has also declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Gators are just three-point favorites, so this game has all the makings of a back and forth battle.