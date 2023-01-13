Florida vs Auburn Gymnastics Live Stream: How to Watch Online

One of the premier gymnastics meets this season takes place on Friday night when the Florida Gators take on the Auburn Tigers.

The meet (7:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of Florida vs Auburn online:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Florida vs Auburn live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Florida vs Auburn live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Florida vs Auburn live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Florida vs Auburn live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Florida vs Auburn live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Florida vs Auburn Gymnastics 2023 Preview

Reigning Olympic women’s all-around champion Suni Lee started competing in college following her gold medal win. She is a gymnast at Auburn and she opened the 2023 gymnastics season by being named SEC Gymnast of the Week on Tuesday, January 10 after she went to the Super 16 showcase in Las Vegas the previous weekend and notched a perfect 10 on the balance beam on the way to winning the all-around title at the showcase with a total score of 39.75, which is just .25 off from a perfect 40 out of 40. Her other scores were a 9.9 on the floor exercise and the vault and a 9.95 on the uneven parallel bars.

All eyes will be on her this season, which Lee has said will be her last at Auburn because she wants to focus on the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games. In a video posted to Twitter in November 2022, Lee announced her decision to train for Paris 2024 thanked her Auburn family and said the school will “forever have a special place in [her] heart.”

Lee’s message was:

Today I am sharing a decision that has weighed on me for a really long time. As an athlete that has competed at the highest level on the world’s biggest stage, I have been fortunate enough to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribeable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck. But I don’t want it to just be once in a lifetime. Competing for Auburn University has always been a dream of mine and a dream that rose in tandem with going to the Olympics. I have learned so much about myuself, true teamwork and about community during my time here. With that being said, this will be my last season competing at Auburn University. My focus right now is to make it the most incredible season yet and to be the best teammate I can be, to strive for excellence and to reach our maximum potential. I am so excited to share that after this season, I will be returning to elite gymnastics. I have my sights set on Paris in 2024 and I know what I have to do to get there. I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and putting in the work. Gymnastics is my passion and something that I love so deeply because it pushes me to be the best version of myself every single day. TO every little girl whose circumstances have dictated your future, but you pushed beyond them, I see you. I did it and you can do it too because really, nothing is impossible. To the Auburn family, my teammates, coaches, staff and supporters, thank you. This special place will always be a part of me and my journey and I will always be an Auburn Tiger.

In 2022, Auburn made it to the “Four on the Floor,” which is the Final Four of women’s gymnastics. They finished in 4th place behind Utah in 3rd, Florida in 2nd and Oklahoma in first, so Lee and her teammates will undoubtedly be looking for some revenge at this meet against Florida, and to have a better showing at the national championships in 2023.

The Florida vs Auburn gymnastics meet airs live on on Friday, January 13 at 7 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN 2.