Florida vs Georgia Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (4-1) host the No. 8 Florida Gators in what should be a huge SEC East showdown with implications for both teams down the road.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Florida vs Georgia online:

Florida vs Georgia Preview

With both teams already having lost a game, the losing team could see themselves out of luck when the college football playoffs roll around. The winner will also have a two-game lead in the division, so this will be the most important game of the season for both teams, at least so far.

The Gators are coming off a 41-17 thrashing of Missouri last week. Quarterback Kyle Trask went 21-36 for 345 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in the win. Florida averaged 7.2 yards per play, but they struggled on third down, going 4-13. They also amassed eight penalties for 65 yards against Mizzou, and they will have to play a near-perfect game against Georgia if they want to come out on top.

They’ll be going up against a Bulldogs defense that is giving up 16.2 points a game. Georgia ranks 15th in the FBS in total defense, allowing just over 300 yards per game. Trask and company are netting 476.5 yards a game, and they’re 12th in the nation in scoring offense, putting up 42 points a game.

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said this week that Trask will pose a difficult test for his defense. “The quarterbacks have been around in this league that played well — there is one quality that comes with it and that is experience. He’s got quite a good bit of that and he’s done a good job. He kind of went through his mistakes. I looked at some games last year early on, where he had to come in. He went through a struggle with that adversity and he did nothing but get better. And now he’s reaping the benefits of that because he’s got some good weapons around him.”

For his part, Florida coach Dan Mullen is equally concerned about the Bulldogs’ defense. “They’re a very, very good defensive football team, and it’s not one thing that makes them a great football team, it’s every layer of it that makes them a really good defensive football team,” Mullen said.

After losing to Alabama the week prior, the Bulldogs are coming off a 14-3 win over Kentucky. Quarterback Stetson Bennett had a lackluster day, going 9-13 for 131 yards and two interceptions, but the Georgia defense bailed him out with a Herculean effort. Bennett has completed 58.4 percent of his passes while throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions so far this season. He’ll need to limit mistakes and trust his running game, which is averaging 205 yards per contest.

The Bulldogs are three-point underdogs at home, so a close one is expected at TIAA Bank Field.