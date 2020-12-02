Florida vs Army Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Florida Gators are Bubbleville-bound and their first opponent at Mohegan Sun Arena is an Army squad that’s off to a 3-0 start to the season.

The game starts at 5 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how how you can watch a live stream of Florida vs Oklahoma online for free:

Florida vs Army Preview

The season could not have started better for Army, which is coming off a solid win against Buffalo on Saturday 78-74.

“I could not be happier and more impressed by our guys and the toughness and resiliency they showed today,” Army head coach Jimmy Allen said after the game. “Buffalo is a terrific basketball program. They won 20 games last season and were picked near the top of the MAC this year, so for us to play like we did today in our third game in four days, I am super excited for our team and the guys are pumped.”

Josh Caldwell scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Black Knights to victory.

“Josh has consistently been our best player throughout the fall,” Allen said. “He plays so hard and that always impacts the basketball game. Sometimes you look at the statistics and you don’t always see high numbers, but if you look at the plus-minus, his team is always winning. I can’t say enough about the player he is.”

Three different players have led the Black Knights in scoring through their first three games — Caldwell, Chris Mann and Greg Outlaw.

Florida was originally scheduled to take on Oklahoma, but the matchup was put off a year with both programs dealing with COVID-19 issues. Florida head coach Mike White knew this would be a season filled with uncertainty.

“Those thoughts creep in every day. They do. I wonder how many games I’ll miss this year,” White said recently. “I wonder how many games we’ll have our five starters out there, 12 guys available, where you’re going to be missing assistants – what do you do there, what are the rules there? What the NCAA waivers with moving a guy on staff up and moving him back down, adjusting roles. But you can spend all day talking about those things or you can just – again, I hate to keep beating it up – control what you can control.”

The Gators are looking to improve after finishing 19-12 a year ago during a shortended COVID-19 campaign. Florida was picked to finish 4th in the SEC media poll. Keyontae Johnson, who averaged 14 points and 7.1 rebounds a year ago, was a first-team preseason All-SEC pick.

Florida will play one more game in Bubbleville against Boston College before departing back to Gainsville for their home opener against Stetson. If all goes as planned, the Gators will see No. 22 Florida State in a rivalry matchup on Dec. 12.