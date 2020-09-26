Florida vs Ole Miss Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The highly-touted, fifth-ranked Florida Gators kick off their season on the road against Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss squad on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.

The game starts at Noon ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Florida vs Ole Miss online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Florida vs Ole Miss live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Florida vs Ole Miss live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Florida vs Ole Miss live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Florida vs Ole Miss live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Florida vs Ole Miss

Florida enters the season with plenty of hype after back-to-back double-digit win seasons under Dan Mullen. The Gators have garnered the No. 5 ranking in the AP Poll and will look to ace their first test on the road against Ole Miss.

The Rebels are coming off a 4-8 season and haven’t had a winning record since 2015. But as Mullen notes, Ole Miss is a bit of a mystery for opening week with a completely new staff in place under head coach Lane Kiffin.

“It’s tough. One of the things, you look at the talented players. They’ve got two really talented quarterbacks, great talent at running back, some guys on the edge, O-line has some guys kind of back up front,” said Mullen. “One of the hard ones is when you have a whole new coaching staff. They’re looking at us and saying, ‘Hey, let’s get last year’s film.” Same offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, head coach, special teams coordinator’s all the same. Theirs, everybody’s brand new. So you’re kind of trying to mix and match what they’re going to do offensively, what they’re going to do defensively, what they’re going to do special teams wise.”

Mullen thinks that Kiffin is the right man for the job at Ole Miss, although he plans to spoil his debut.

“I think Lane will do a great job (at Ole Miss),” Mullen said. “I think Lane’s a good coach, brings a lot of energy, brings confidence and kind of a swagger to a team. I think that’s something that will be really good for Ole Miss, to have a guy like that at the helm and to help give that confidence. I know this, in Mississippi they love their football. They love their college football. They love their teams. I think Lane will do great because I loved living in Mississippi.”

Florida returns quarterback Kyle Trask, who was an unexpected bright spot last season after entering in relief of an injured Feleipe Franks. Trask threw for 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions last season.

“Kyle’s done a tremendous job so far,” said Florida quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson. “Just in terms of taking everything to the next level from a leadership standpoint, from a football standpoint, even doing a great job with his body. He’s down 10 or 12 pounds, he’s looking lean.”

Florida is a 13.5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 57 points.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Florida Football Without Cable