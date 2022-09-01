How to Watch France vs Germany EuroBasket 2022 in USA

NBA players Rudy Gobert and Franz Wagner, among others, take the court when France faces Germany in EuroBasket 2022 action on Thursday, September 1.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the game (2:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch France vs Germany live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes every single EuroBasket 2022 game, from the group stage through the finals, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch France vs Germany live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

France vs Germany EuroBasket 2022 Preview

France and Germany meet in Group B competition for the EuroBasket tournament on Thursday.

Both France and Germany feature multiple NBA players. The 24-team tournament occurs every four years as the top national teams in Europe vie for the title. Slovenia won the last title in 2017 before COVID-19 pushed the tournament back an extra year. Group play tips off the tournament before 16 qualifying teams commence the elimination rounds.

France’s Rudy Gobert, who also plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, gives the French one of the most dangerous defensive players in EuroBasket. Gobert averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and 1.1 assists last season for the Utah Jazz. He joined the Wolves via a trade in July.

It suffices to say that Gobert won’t be the biggest NBA star at Thursday’s game. Germany will retire NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki’s number before the tournament begins in Cologne, Germany.

Dirk Nowitzki super emotional in Cologne #Eurobasket In a few hours, his national team jersey will be retiredpic.twitter.com/AEowxf4jr0 — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) September 1, 2022

Nowitzki played 12 seasons for the Dallas Mavericks and led the team to an NBA title in 2011. The 14-time All-Star earned numerous honors in his storied career, including MVP in 2007 and All-NBA first team honors in four different seasons.

Internationally, Nowitzki helped Germany take silver in the 2005 EuroBasket. He also helped the Germans earn bronze in the World Cup of men’s basketball in 2022.

“Inspiration. Just a big inspiration for all of us, especially those who grew up in Europe and tried to make it to the NBA,” Gobert said via BasketNews. “His dedication to the game, competitiveness, and the great heart and person he is.”

“I hope that when I retire, I will inspire as many people as he had inspired in his life and career. Just a great example for all of us,” Gobert added.

Gobert, 30, likely has a little ways to go in his NBA career. For now, he will look to help France win its first gold medal in the EuroBasket since 2013.

Fellow NBA players on the French squad include Timothe Luwawu-Cabarott of the Atlanta Hawks and Theo Maledon of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Luwawu-Cabarott averaged 4.3 points and 1.5 rebounds for the Hawks last season. Maledon posted 7.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists for the Thunder last season.

German NBA players include Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic, Daniel Theis of the Indiana Pacers, and Dennis Schroeder of the Houston Rockets.

Wagner posted 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists for the Magic last season. Theis averaged 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and an assist per game for the Boston Celtics last season before joining the Pacers via a trade. Schroeder averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game for the Rockets last season.