Where to Watch France vs Poland EuroBasket Semifinal in USA

Fresh off a shocking upset of Slovenia, Poland look to go further in the EuroBasket tournament when they take on France in the semifinals on Friday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the game (2:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch France vs Poland live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes every single EuroBasket 2022 game, from the group stage through the finals, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch France vs Poland live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

France vs Poland EuroBasket 2022 Preview

Poland (6-2) ousted Slovenia, and the Poles look to take down France (6-2) next.

France, which faced Slovenia during group play, has an idea of what’s in store amid Poland’s improbable upset. Slovenia held off France for an 88-82 win in group play on September 7.

Poland built a 23-point lead against Slovenia and held on for a 90-87 win over Slovenia on Wednesday, September 14. Mateusz Ponitka led the way for Poland with 26 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists. Poland meanwhile held Slovenia and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic to 14 points and 11 rebounds.

“Amazing,” Poland’s Michael Sokolowski said via The Associated Press. “And now we can’t stop. … We dreamed about a medal at the beginning. Right now it’s closer, but we don’t have it yet. I want to reach it.”

Poland seeks to make the most of the nation’s first trip to the semifinals since 1971.

France downed Italy in the quarterfinals, 93-85, on Wednesday. The French trailed late but came up strong in the end.

“I don’t really believe in luck,” France’s Rudy Gobert said via The Associated Press. “Tonight, we could have given up, once again, but we got the baskets we needed.”

Gobert, who also plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, helped France advance with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Thomas Heurtel led France with 20 points.

Rudy Gobert in the FIBA eurobasket playoffs so far. • 20 ppg

• 16 rpg

• 71 FG%

• Top tier defense

• Clutch putback down 2 with secs left vs Turkey For anyone still doubting, @rudygobert27 is one of the best players in the world and it’s time to just accept it. pic.twitter.com/bY5JScqzNC — Automatic (@AutomaticNba) September 14, 2022

France has five NBA players on its roster — Gobert, Evan Fournier of the New York Knicks, Theo Maledon of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas’ Frank Ntilikina, and free agent Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrott. Poland doesn’t have any, but that hasn’t stopped the Poles in a tournament full of teams with NBA players.

Fittingly as Poland has played Cinderella at the tournament, Poland has two NCAA Division I players on the roster. That’s A.J. Slaughter of Western Kentucky and Dominik Olejniczak of Florida State.

Gobert doesn’t want to see Poland wearing the glass slipper after Friday.

“I’m here to win,” Gobert said per Mozzart Sport, translated by Basket News. “The goal is a gold medal, and only that will satisfy me.”

“I will try to be even better in order to achieve that goal. I believe that this team has enough quality to be the best in Europe. We have to beat Poland and then one more. After that, I will be happy,” he added.