How to Watch French Open 2020 Online Without Cable

The French Open 2020 kicks off Sunday at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris with several exciting first round matches.

In the United States, television coverage of the French Open will be on NBC and the Tennis Channel. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of both of those channels online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), the Tennis Channel and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the French Open live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to re-watch coverage within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets), the Tennis Channel and 55-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue plus Sports Extra bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off the first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the French Open live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets), the Tennis Channel and 80-plus other TV channels on YouTube TV:

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can watch the French Open live on the YouTube app, which is available on your your Roku, Roku TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via TV.YouTube.com.

If you can’t watch live, it comes with included DVR.

2020 French Open Preview

Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka highlight the first round matches for the men’s side, while Serena Williams and Kristie Ahn will be a featured match in the first round for the women. With Roger Federer missing the tournament with a knee injury, 13-time winner Rafael Nadal has a solid shot at No. 14.

The No. 2 seed is less than thrilled about the fact that Roland Garros has switched to Wilson tennis balls, as opposed to the Babolat balls he is used to playing with. “You have to take care because with these conditions you can’t practice that much because the ball is super heavy,” Nadal said this week, before listing several key differences.

“Different brand than last year, a new ball. The ball is much slower than the previous years. If we add these conditions of cold and humidity, then it is super heavy. Even with these conditions it makes things tougher. But I knew before arriving here. So no problem at all. Just accept the challenge. (But) I really believe that the organization need to take a look at that for the next couple of years, for the health of the players too, because the ball is super heavy. (It) becomes dangerous for the elbow and for the shoulders, I think.”

Three key first round matches to watch on the men’s side:

Novak Djokovic vs. Mikeal Ymer

Gael Monfils vs. Alexander Bublik

Dominic Thiem vs. Marin Cilic

As for the women, Serena Williams will be competing in her 19th French Open, but she noted this week that she’s less than thrilled about the chilly Paris temperatures.

“I hate the cold. I’m from L.A. (Los Angeles) and I live in Florida. For half my life I’ve never seen snow. Cold weather and me do not mix. That’s my Achilles heel,” Williams said with a laugh, adding: “I’m dealing with it. I’m having a positive attitude about it.”

Defending champ Ash Barty chose to opt out due to concerns related to COVID-19, and with Naomi Osaka also out, Simona Halep will likely be the favorite this year.

Three key matches to watch on the women’s side:

Jo Konta vs. Coco Gauff

Serena Williams vs. Kristie Ahn

Caroline Garcia vs. Anett Kontaveit

Here’s a look at the top 10 seeds on both the men’s and women’s sides.

Men’s Top Seeds:

1. Novak Djokovic 2. Rafael Nadal 3. Dominic Thiem 4. Daniil Medvedev 5. Stefanos Tsitsipas 6. Alexander Zverev 7. Matteo Berrettini 8. Gael Monfils 9. Denis Shapovalov 10. Roberto Bautista Agut

Women’s Top Seeds: