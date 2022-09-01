Fresno State vs Cal Poly Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Fresno State takes on Cal Poly kick of their seasons on Thursday, September 1.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Cal Poly vs Fresno State streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Cal Poly vs Fresno State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox Sports 1 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Cal Poly vs Fresno State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox and FS1, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Cal Poly vs Fresno State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Cal Poly vs Fresno State live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Cal Poly vs Fresno State live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Cal Poly vs Fresno State Preview

Fresno State and Cal Poly meet again in an early-season clash as they two California teams did the year before.

The Bulldogs routed the Mustangs 63-10 in that matchup. Fresno State finished the season 10-3 while Cal Poly stumbled to 2-9.

Bulldogs head coach Jack Tedford returns to the helm after stepping away in 2019 for health reasons. Previous head coach Kalen DeBoer left to coach the Washington Huskies.

Jake Heaner will lead the Bulldogs offense again after a stellar 2021 season. The quarterback threw for 4,096 yards and 33 touchdowns versus nine interceptions last year.

Running back Jordan Mims returns after a 710-yard, six-touchdown season. Malik Sherrod could emerge as another running back to help the rushing load for the Bulldogs.

“Being a smaller back, sometimes when we get looked at, that’s a part that people think is left out,” Sherrod said via the Fresno Bee’s Robert Kuwada. “I really try to focus on being the best I can at pass pro. You have to be willing to do it, and you have to want to do it, and I try to go as hard as I can.”

“A guy comes into your gap, and that’s your guy,” Sherrod added. “You have to want to stop him right there and say, ‘You’re not getting any farther than this.’ It’s a constant fight. I just try to win every time. You might not win every time, but you have to come with that mindset.”

The the Bulldogs get a sizable lead on Cal Poly again, developing depth and resting starters can occur. Fresno State has two Pac-12 opponents around the corner with Oregon State and USC.

Cal Poly head coach Beau Baldwin looks to keep building his program after two-win season the year before.

“Every program goes through its ups and downs. It’s always a work in progress,” Baldwin said via GoPoly.com. “When you take over a program and change the system, you usually become a young team, the players adapting to your program and system, always going through growing pains, and we definitely had a lot of that.”