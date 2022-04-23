How to Buy Fury vs Whyte Fight Today

Tyson Fury puts his WBC and lineal heavyweight titles on the line on Saturday when he faces off with fellow countryman Dillian Whyte in front of over 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Fury vs Whyte Preview

“The Gypsy King,” Tyson Fury, returns home to take on fellow British heavyweight boxer Dillian Whyte with the WBC and lineal heavyweight titles up for grabs on Saturday in London.

The former sparring partners will headline a card that will be seen by a sold-out Wembley Stadium crowd expected to be in excess of 90,000 people. The main card is scheduled to get started at around 2 p.m. ET and the main event is expected to begin around 5:30 p.m. ET.

Fury, who will be putting his undefeated record (31-0-1, 22 KOs) and title belts on the line, will be fighting in his home country for the first time since August 2018. The 33-year-old has held the WBC and The Ring magazine titles since he beat Deontay Wilder in 2020. Fury completed an epic trilogy of contests with Wilder last October by recording a knockout in the 11th round.

The two-time world heavyweight champion, who is a huge favorite (-600, BetMGM) going into Saturday’s fight, expects himself and Whyte to put on a great show.

“We’ve had a great preparation,” Fury said earlier this week during the final news conference leading up to the fight. “There are never any complaints from me. We always do what we can do in training camps and do the best that we can do on the night. I’m sure Dillian Whyte’s had a great training camp as well. He’s a good fighting man.

“The fans are in for a real treat. I know Dillian. I know him personally, and he knows me. And we’re going to rock n’ roll on fight night. We’re ready to throw down and treat us all to a hell of a barnstorm.”

Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) is the WBC interim titlist and became the mandatory challenger after beating Alexander Povetkin in four rounds last March. He had previously won the interim title in 2019 and then lost the belt to Povetkin in August of 2020, before getting his revenge last spring.

The 34-year-old, who has waited over 1,000 days for the opportunity to fight for a world title, now gets the biggest shot of his career right in his backyard.

“It means everything to me to be fighting in my home country, and especially because it’s for the world title at Wembley,” said Whyte. “It’s not too far from where I’m from. It means everything. It’s massive. It’s a moment I’ve been waiting for. It’s a big fight. Like Tyson said, we didn’t expect to be here. But I’m here, but I’ve taken risks time and time again.

“I’ve had a couple slipups along the way, but I’m here and I’m ready to go. You won’t hear any bulls— from me. I’m ready to go.”

