Peach Bowl 20201 Live Stream: How to Watch Georgia vs Cincinnati

Cincinnati (9-0) looks to wrap up a perfect season as they take on SEC foe Georgia (7-2) in the Peach Bowl on Friday.

The game starts at Noon ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Georgia vs Cincinnati online for free:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Georgia vs Cincinnati live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Peach Bowl 2021 Preview

Cincinnati reeled off a perfect 9-0 season but were unable to punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff, settling for a New Year’s Day matchup with Georgia in the Peach Bowl.

“It’s a great way for us to measure ourselves as individuals, really to measure us as a program to see where we are, where we’ve come, how we match up against some of the very best,” Fickell said Thursday. “We’re excited.”

The Bearcats are seeking their third straight bowl game victory. This one, for a variety of reasons, would be the biggest, especially against a Georgia team that is among the SEC elite.

“We’re all guys I think that always have chips on our shoulders, (and) we want to go out there and fight,” Bearcats’ defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman said this week during a Zoom press conference. “This isn’t a charity event for us. We’re not here to go out there and enjoy being at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. We’re here to go out and win a football game. We’re preparing. We have a whole bunch of guys with that mentality, are going to prepare their butts off the next two days, go out there on Friday and swing as hard as we can.”

Cincinnati rode a strong running game to their perfect record, ranking No. 14 in the country with 225 yards per game on the ground. Running back Gerrid Doaks led the way with 673 yards on the ground and 7 touchdowns. But quarterback Desmond Ridder was also big for the Bearcats, managing 609 yards and 12 touchdowns with his feet. Georgia coach Kirby Smart was especially impressed with Ridder’s 91-yard touchdown run earlier this season.

“Don’t remember any (quarterbacks) going 91,” Smart said. “He’s really smart. He puts them in the right play a lot. I think they put a lot on him check-wise, and you can see he does a great job of getting them in the right play.”

Georgia finished its full SEC schedule with two losses against Florida and No. 1 ranked Alabama. But otherwise, the Bulldogs were one of the more dominant teams in the nation.

One thing is for sure — Georgia respects their opponent in Cincinnati.

“It’s relative to your conference. You don’t get to get cross-conference comparisons, which makes it tougher,” Smart said in reference to Cincinnati getting one of the four College Football Playoff berths. Not to say if they had played out-of-conference opponents, they definitely would have got in. I don’t know that. I know this: They’re a really well-coached, sound, talented football team.”

JT Daniels has come on strong for Georgia, passing for 839 yards, 9 touchdowns and 1 interception in three games.

Georgia is a 7.5-point favorite for the matchup and the total for the game is set at 51.5 points.