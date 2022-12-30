How to Watch Georgia vs Ohio State Game Online for Free

New Year’s Eve is here and 2023 is just around the corner which in college football means one thing, the college football playoffs are here. The second of the two games today will feature a matchup of traditional powers as Ohio State takes on Georgia.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here's a full guide on the different ways to watch Ohio State vs Georgia streaming live online:

Peach Bowl 2022 Preview

If you had told people before the season these two teams would meet in the playoffs most would have said that it was a no brainer, however, the path for Ohio State to get here wouldn’t have been expected.

The Buckeyes were blown out in their last game of the season by a Michigan team that was without star running back Blake Corum. Given that result, the biggest factor in determining this game will be the Ohio State defense.

The Buckeyes’ defense gave up over 500 yards of offense and 45 points in their loss to Michigan. The Wolverines rushed for 252 yards and averaged 7.2 yards per carry in that game.

Ohio State will now have to try and stop a Georgia offense that has rushed for 207 yards per game this season. The Bulldogs’ backfield uses a by-committee approach and has three backs with over 500 yards this season. Kenny McIntosh has led the group with 709 yards and ten touchdowns.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett has had a strong season for Georgia passing for 3,425 yards along with 27 total touchdowns and six interceptions. His top target has been tight end Brock Bowers with 52 receptions for 726 yards and six touchdowns. Ladd McConkey has had a strong season as well with 51 catches for 675 yards and five touchdowns, but his status is uncertain after sustaining an injury in the SEC Championship game.

The Georgia defense has also been stellar again this season, holding opponents to just 12.77 points per game. They’ll have a tall task though trying to stop an Ohio State offense that has averaged 44.5 points per game this season.

C.J. Stroud has passed for 3,340 yards with 37 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. Marvin Harrison Jr. has exploded in his sophomore season with 72 receptions for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns.

This game though will come down to the Ohio State defense that has allowed 30 points or more to the three best offensive teams they have played this season. They’ll need to be able to get stops and get off the field to give their explosive offense a chance.

The oddsmakers are clearly expecting a lot of points as the over/under has been set at 62. They also expect a relatively close game as Georgia enters Saturday as a favorite at -6.5.