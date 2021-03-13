Georgia Tech vs Florida State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The No. 15 Florida State Seminoles basketball team and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will play for the ACC Tournament title on Saturday night at Greensboro Coliseum.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Georgia Tech vs Florida State online for free:

Georgia Tech vs Florida State ACC Championship Preview

The Seminoles (16-5, 11-4 ACC) edged the North Carolina Tar Heels 69-66 on Friday night in a contest that saw five ties and eight lead changes.

Florida State lost the turnover battle 18-12 and got dominated on the offensive glass 21-10 but managed to hold their foes to 33.8 percent shooting.

“Not going to lie, it was a tremendously challenging team for us,” Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton said, according to 247 Sports. “There was a part there in the second half where I thought they defended a little better, and we got some consecutive stops and we were able to move the ball and get some timely scores.

He added: “They overplay you and pressure you as well as anybody we’ve played, and it was challenging game for our guys. It seemed as though we made enough plays, got enough stops there late in the game, hit enough free throws to pull away a very important victory.”

Seminoles center Balsa Koprivica amassed 17 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks, all game highs, while shooting 7-of-11 from the field. FSU wing Scottie Barnes added 11 points, 5 boards, 4 assists and a pair of steals off the bench.

“Balsa had a hell of a game. He really played hard,” Barnes said, per 247 Sports. “He just did a lot of things. He ran in transition, allowed them to break them down defensively, helped us get our transition points. He rebounded very well. He boxed out. I think he really took on that challenge, and he fought all game, all night.”

The Yellow Jackets (16-8, 11-6 ACC) bested the Miami Hurricanes 70-66 in the quarterfinals on Thursday for head coach Josh Pastner’s first ACC Tournament victory. Jordan Usher paced Georgia Tech with 15 points, adding a pair of steals. Fellow starting guards Michael Devoe and Jose Alvarado potted 13 points apiece and combined for 11 assists and 5 swipes.

The next morning, the Yellow Jackets’ scheduled tilt with the No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers was scrapped due to a positive COVID-19 test within the 2019 national champions’ program.

“We would have loved to play tonight,” Pastner said Friday, according to The Daily Progress. “We wanted another opportunity. You’re playing Virginia; they’re the defending national champions. They’re the league champions.”

He added: “I hope they get to play in the NCAA Tournament. It would be devastating for them to not play. They deserve to be in the NCAA Tournament … we really hope they get to play for their student-athletes because they’ve earned the right to be a really good seed and they’re a really good team.”