Georgia vs Arkansas Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The No. 4 ranked Georgia Bulldogs kick off a season laden with expectations on the road against Arkansas at Razorback Stadium on Saturday.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Georgia vs Arkansas online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network, the SEC Network alternate channels and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Georgia vs Arkansas live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Georgia vs Arkansas live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Georgia vs Arkansas live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Georgia vs Arkansas live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Georgia vs Arkansas Preview

Georgia opens up a highly-anticipated season as a large road favorite at Arkansas, which might be the perfect debut for the Bulldogs, who have all the pieces for a championship run, but will be looking to work out the kinks after a long offseason.

“It’s your first opportunity to create your identity and figure out who your leaders are, figure out who we’re going to be on all three phases,” Smart said. “You don’t define that moment until kids have some adversity or go out and get some butterflies.”

The game also marks the debut of Sam Pittman, who was previously the associate head coach and offensive line coach at Georgia. He will be looking to turn around an Arkansas program that has struggled mightily over the last two seasons, winning just two games each of the last two seasons.

“Never in my wildest dreams when I took the job did I think that Georgia would the first opponent. But it is,” Pittman said. “I’m very thankful and grateful to have the opportunity to coach at Georgia and coach under Kirby Smart. I learned a lot, and he was very, very good to me.”

It’s also a start of a new era for Georgia at the quarterback position, with three-year starter Jake Fromm moving on to the NFL. Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman was expected to be the starter, but he opted out of the season. The Bulldogs will rely on USC transfer JT Daniels and redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis to step in at QB. That being said, Daniels — the most experienced starter on the roster — has yet to be medically cleared for the opener. If it does come down to Mathis taking the starting reps, Smart of confident that he’s ready to go, thank in part to lessons he learned from Fromm.

“I think composure is a big part of it, and I think each one of these guys have learn that from Jake [Fromm],” Smart said. “I think Jake had a set routine he did during the week, and he set a standard pretty high for the quarterback position in terms of preparation.”

Pittman also had a glowing review of Mathis, having spent time with him last season.

“I was there at Georgia with D’Wan and we know what kind of arm he has,” Pittman told reporters this week. “But he would be maybe a little bit more of a double threat, a dual-threat, because he certainly can run. He can actually fly. He’s really fast, and to be honest with you, guys I’m really excited if he plays against us. I’m excited for him.”

Georgia is a 28-point favorite for the game. The total is set at 53.

READ NEXT: Best Streaming Services to Watch Georgia Football Without Cable