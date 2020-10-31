Georgia vs Kentucky Live Stream: How to Watch SEC Network Online

Georgia has a rivalry matchup against Florida lurking next week, but the No. 5 Bulldogs can’t look past a stingy Kentucky squad as they meet up on Saturday at Kroger Field.

The game starts at Noon ET and will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the SEC Network online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Georgia vs Kentucky live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Georgia vs Kentucky live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Georgia vs Kentucky live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Georgia vs Kentucky live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Georgia vs Kentucky Preview

Georgia has a week off to think about its loss to Alabama and are eager to get back on track as they face Kentucky on the road. That being said, the Bulldogs are not underestimating the Wildcats.

“We’ve got to play a good football game, we’ve got to go out-execute them, we’ve got to have our guys mentally and physically ready to play,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “Because I know the coaches on Kentucky’s staff. They do a really good job. They’ll have their team ready to play.”

Georgia won its first three matchups by 20 or more points, but they were not able to hang with Alabama, allowing 41 points and 564 yards in the loss.

“The game is built to entertain and score points, nobody wants a 9-6 game, they don’t enjoy that,” Smart said. “I think it’s a great thing, (and) I think it’s a tough, physical toughness. I think it’s a rock ‘em sock ‘em game, (and) I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that, it can be a great game and be 9-6, but nobody is entertained by that.

“The world we live in today is entertained by points, the rules are not set up to score points,” he said. But there’s definitely an advantage to the number of snaps offenses take. You look at a game where somebody takes 90 snaps, that never used to happen.”

If there’s a team that knows about defense its Kentucky, a program that is notoriously stingy, winning games with strong play on that side of the ball and the running game. After allowing 71 points in the first two weeks of the season in losses, Kentucky has rebounded, allowing just 19 in their last three games.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Wildcats will get a new look at quarterback with Joey Gatewood getting the nod in place of injured starter Terry Wilson, who’s dealing with a wrist injury.

“He has the keys this week,” Stoops said. “He’s the starting quarterback … I’m anticipating Joey going out there and playing well,” Stoops said, via 247Sports and per Jeff Drummond. “I’ve wanted to see Beau (Allen) all year.”

Georgia is a 17-point favorite for the matchup.