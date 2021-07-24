Germany vs Spain Handball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Germany and Spain will face off in the first round of the men’s handball group stage in the Olympics at Yoyogi National Stadium on Saturday, July 24.

In the United States, the match (start time: Saturday at 3:15 a.m. ET) won’t be televised live, but you can watch Germany vs Spain–and every other match of both the men’s and women’s tournaments–live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, so if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of Germany vs Spain online:

Germany vs Spain Men’s Handball Preview

Both countries are members of Group A. While Germany took bronze in men’s handball at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Spain is the favorite to win here.

Gonzalo de Perez Vargas, sharp-shooter Aleix Gomez Abello and captain Raul Entrerrios lead a talented Spanish team ready to go as far as possible in the Games.

“Our first aim is to fight for medals, but it’s a long road and we need to start well,” Entrerrios, who announced his pending retirement following the Olympic Games, said the week before the match. “We will try to go as far as possible in the competition, always being clear about what has brought us here and the difficulty we will face from the first day…This is my last competition as a professional player and it is an opportunity to end my playing days in a very special way.”

Norway, France, Brazil and Argentina make up the highly competitive group.

Here’s a look at the lineups and rosters for both countries heading into the match:

Germany Starting Lineup:

Johannes Bitter, GK, HSV Hamburg

Silvio Heinevetter, GK, MT Melsungen

Andreas Wolff, GK, Lomza Vive Kielce

Uwe Gensheimer, LW, Rhein-Neckar Löwen

Marcel Schiller, LW, Frisch Auf Göppingen

Tobias Reichmann, RW, MT Melsungen

Finn Lemke, LB,MT Melsungen

Julius Kühn, RB, MT Melsungen

Paul Drux, RB, Füchse Berlin

Juri Knorr, CB, Rhein-Neckar Löwen

Steffen Weinhold, RB, THW Kiel

Kai Häfner, RB , MT Melsungen

Johannes Golla, LP, SG Flensburg-Handewitt

Hendrik Pekeler, LP, THW Kiel

Jannik Kohlbacher, LP, Rhein-Neckar Löwen

Timo Kastening, RW/RB, MT Melsungen

Philipp Weber, LB/CB, SC Magdeburg

The remaining players of Germany’s 28-player squad are: Joel Birlehm (SC DHfK Leipzig), Fabian Böhm (TSV Hannover-Burgdorf), Rune Dahmke (THW Kiel), Sebastian Firnhaber (HC Erlangen), Patrick Groetzki (Rhein-Neckar Löwen), Sebastian Heymann (Frisch Auf Göppingen), Till Klimpke (HSG Wetzlar), Marian Michalczik (Füchse Berlin), Jona Schoch (HBW Balingen-Weilstetten), David Schmidt (Bergischer HC), Lukas Stutzke (Bergischer HC).

Spain Starting Lineup: