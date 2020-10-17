Ghost Nation Season 3 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Popular paranormal show Ghost Nation is back for its third season this fall starting Saturday, October 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Travel Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Ghost Nation streaming online for free:

You can watch a live stream of Travel Channel and 60 other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch Ghost Nation live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Travel Channel and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Ghost Nation live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Travel Channel and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Ghost Nation live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Travel Channel and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Ghost Nation live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Travel Channel and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Ghost Nation live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Ghost Nation Preview

All new episodes of Ghost Nation start October 17, plus theres a two-hour Halloween special airing October 31 called Ghost Nation: Reunion in Hell.

Paranormal sightings are on the rise and we need these guys now more than ever. Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, and Dave Tango, the paranormal investigators responsible for igniting the ghost hunting phenomenon, are back this Ghostober with all-new episodes of Ghost Naton.

Each one-hour episode spotlights locations with bigger, edgier mysteries, the danger is more in focus and the mission and what’s at stake are always in the forefront for the team. Not only will the team be helping terrified homeowners, but they’re also investigating a deadly, abandoned glass factory, a demonic tattoo parlor, and a mansion with a secret room sealed shut for a century, all to help people and their businesses survive. And they are joined by paranormal investigator Shari DeBenedetti to keep a close eye on the monitors, reviewing footage on the hunt for all things paranormal.

Revelers can celebrate Halloween night with the ultimate series crossover, joining forces with old friends Amy Bruni and Adam Berry from Kindred Spirits. The ghost hunting teams reunite for the first time in nearly a decade (they starred together on SYFY’s Ghost Hunters) to explore frightening activity inside an illustrious Newport, Rhode Island, mansion in Ghost Nation: Reunion in Hell, a special two-hour episode premiering Saturday, October 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“We are ecstatic to get back to doing what we love, and we have some incredible cases to share,” said Hawes. “We were able to reconnect with our longtime friends Amy Bruni and Adam Berry. It seemed like time had stood still over the last 10 years as we rolled right into investigating and gathering some mind-blowing evidence and experiences.”

“Working with Amy and Adam was an absolute blast and the investigation was phenomenal. It was really interesting meshing our techniques together and it yielded some amazing results,” said Gonsalves.

“You’ll also be seeing some other familiar faces this season as well,” added Tango. “I’m hoping the more people tune into Ghost Nation, the more they will see how accessible we are. We’re here to help everyone, and thankfully, having so many investigators in our network makes it possible for us to do that.”

On all investigations, collecting evidence is just the beginning. With the help of their local contacts, the team embeds themselves in the community, conducting multi-day investigations in an effort to track down the true source of these hauntings and restore peace to the living. Under the United Paranormal Research Organization (UPRO) banner, it isn’t only Hawes, Gonsalves, and Tango facing off against an unseen entity. Local paranormal groups, sometimes even the homeowners themselves, join the team as they employ new devices and techniques for confronting and questioning spirits. They’ll do whatever it takes to entice the ghost into telling its story and stop at nothing to get to the bottom of the paranormal phenomena.

In the premiere episode, “Evil Ink,” Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti investigate the paranormal events plaguing the Zone13 Tattoo and Body Piercing shop in New Jersey. They head to the town of Deptford to investigate the tattoo shop where disturbing apparitions, disembodied voices and even physical encounters are threatening the business. After their own investigation, it seems that whatever noises the team are hearing are following them as they move. With all these strange happenings and fresh evidence, the UPRO team will determine if the shop is actually haunted by one of the property’s former owners, a woman named Bertha.

Ghost Nation premieres Saturday, October 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Travel Channel.

