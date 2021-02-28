Golden Globes 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards are back with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, airing live Sunday, February 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Golden Globes online for free:

Golden Globes 2021 Preview

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's Acceptance Speeches – The Golden Globe AwardsWatch Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's acceptance speeches for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series for their work on 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation. » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/NBCSub » Stream on Peacock: bit.ly/StreamPeacock NBC ON SOCIAL: YouTube: youtube.com/nbc Twitter: Twitter.com/NBC Facebook: Facebook.com/NBC Instagram: instagram.com/nbc Find NBC trailers, full episode highlights,… 2021-02-26T23:00:01Z

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler had a successful string of hosting gigs for the Golden Globes from 2013 to 2015. Now they’re back for the 2021 awards and it should be a rip-roaring good time.

The Golden Globes honor the best in movies and television from the past year. This year’s nominees are as follows:

Film

Best motion picture, drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best motion picture, animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best motion picture, foreign language

Another Round (Denmark)

La Llorona (Guatemala/France)

The Life Ahead (Italy)

Minari (USA)

Two of Us (France/USA)

Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Best director, motion picture

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Regina King, One Night in Miami

David Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best screenplay, motion picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best original score, motion picture

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Goransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul

Best original song, motion picture

Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Tigress & Tweed, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Television

Best TV series, drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Best TV series, musical or comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best limited series or TV movie

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

Best supporting actress in a TV role

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best supporting actor in a TV role

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

The 2021 Golden Globes air live Sunday, February 28 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.