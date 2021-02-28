Golden Globes 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Golden Globes 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler speak onstage during the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards are back with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, airing live Sunday, February 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Golden Globes online for free:

FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 Golden Globes live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65-plus other TV channels via AT&T TV. NBC is included in every channel bundle, but the “Choice” and above packages come included with HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no cost, and you can try out any package for free with a 14-day trial:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 Golden Globes live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Sling TV

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with NBC, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 Golden Globes live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 Golden Globes live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Golden Globes 2021 Preview

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler had a successful string of hosting gigs for the Golden Globes from 2013 to 2015. Now they’re back for the 2021 awards and it should be a rip-roaring good time.

The Golden Globes honor the best in movies and television from the past year. This year’s nominees are as follows:

Film

Best motion picture, drama

The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best motion picture, animated

The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Best motion picture, foreign language

Another Round (Denmark)
La Llorona (Guatemala/France)
The Life Ahead (Italy)
Minari (USA)
Two of Us (France/USA)

Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Best director, motion picture

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Regina King, One Night in Miami
David Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best screenplay, motion picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best original score, motion picture

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Goransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul

Best original song, motion picture

Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Tigress & Tweed, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Television

Best TV series, drama

The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters

Best TV series, musical or comedy

Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best limited series or TV movie

Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

Best supporting actress in a TV role

Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best supporting actor in a TV role

John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

The 2021 Golden Globes air live Sunday, February 28 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

