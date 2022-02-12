How to Watch Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s Game Online Free

Gonzaga hosts St.Mary’s in one of the high-profile encounters in a very competitive West Coast Conference. The Zags look to earn their 31st consecutive conference victory.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2.

Saint Mary’s vs Gonzaga Preview

St. Mary’s is poised to end one of the most dominant runs in college sports. Gonzaga are in the middle of a 31-game unbeaten streak and they face a team that they dominated in recent years. Gonzaga won their last six straight versus the Gaels. SMC’s last win in the series came in 2018, 60-47, in Las Vegas.

The Gaels come into this game with a great deal of optimism. Outside of the dominance shown by their rivals on Saturday, Saint Mary’s are one of the teams that helped the WCC truly gain a great deal of respect nationally for their competitive level. At 20-5 overall, the Gaels find out that they are a tremendous force to be reckoned with.

This week was important for Saint Mary’s as they entered the AP and Coaches Top-25 Polls for the first time since the beginning of the 2019-20 season. The Gaels are ranked No. 22 in both polls, jumping up six spots in the AP poll after beating Portland and LMU this past week. No other Bay Area schools are ranked inside the top-25, and only No. 12 UCLA and No. 21 USC are ranked higher within the state of California.

Gonzaga have one objective in mind for this season- winning the national championship.

To give a better perspective on the Zags recent dominant run, their last loss in the conference was back in 2020 against BYU. More importantly for Bill Self and company is their impressive run of 13 straight wins as they fine-tune their play leading up to the NCAA tournament.

As it has been this season, Gonzaga’s hopes lie on the performances of their big stars. Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme are locks for All-American consideration with their level of play this season. They both find themselves in fifth and 11th in the nation shooting 64.5 percent and 60.2 percent from the field. Holmgren is sixth with 75 blocks and seventh in the country averaging 3.41 blocks per game.

But what helps them a bit more is that there is not the pressure that they experienced last year of striving for perfection is not there. They have their sights set on a national championship. The second-ranked Zags suffered two early-season losses (No. 5 Duke and No. 16 Alabama), but they’ve rattled off 12-straight wins since. They already have four 100-point games in conference play, and haven’t scored fewer than 78 in WCC games.