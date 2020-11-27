Gonzaga vs Auburn Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Gonzaga has looked all the part of the top team in the country and hope to stay perfect as they tangle with Auburn on Friday.

The game starts at 11 a.m. ET and will be televised on Fox.

Gonzaga vs Auburn Preview

Gonzaga has had no problem proving that they are worthy of the No. 1 ranking early on, reeling off an impressive victory against No. 6 Kansas.

Three different Gonzaga players scored 20-plus, led by Drew Timme, who notched 25 points. Jalen Suggs had 24 and Corey Kispert added 23 for the Bulldogs.

“I got an ice shower in the locker, which I didn’t expect,” said Gonzaga coach Mark Few, who has been at Gonzaga since 1999. “(Kansas coach) Bill (Self) and I set this up for a big college basketball game on Thanksgiving Day before the Cowboys game. That’s why we love college basketball. There’s a lot more games like this coming across the season.”

Gonzaga’s next test comes on a quick turnaround against Auburn, a young squad looking to replace some departed production. The biggest hole was left by Isaac Okoro, the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft.

The Tigers won their opener against Saint Joseph’s 96-91 in overtime. Five Auburn players were in double-figures, led by Jaylin Williams’ 18. Just Powell provided 17 points off the bench, hitting a trio of 3-pointers.

“When you’ve got a brand new team – and I don’t think Auburn has had a team that’s lost its entire starting five since 1950 – that just sort of tells you how unprecedented this is,” coach Bruce Pearl said.

Auburn is also dealing with a self-imposed postseason ban, which has been tough for the players.

“It’s been a really difficult time. It was a difficult few weeks leading up to the announcement because it was something we had talked about,” Pearl said. “If there was any comfort, it was their reaction. I got more guys coming up and hugging me because I felt terrible for them. We kept some things in perspective and reminded ourselves – I asked the question beforehand of why did you come to Auburn, and I got a lot of answers about graduating, being an Auburn Man, getting better, maybe have a chance to play professionally, wanting to be part of the Auburn Family – all those things. I was then able to say right before I gave them the information that they’re still going to be able to accomplish almost all of those things.”