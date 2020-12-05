Gonzaga vs Baylor Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

It’s an early-season battle between the top two teams in the country as No. 2 Baylor and No.1 Gonzaga face off at the Jimmy V Classic on Saturday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS.

Gonzaga vs Baylor Preview

Both Gonzaga and Baylor enter their showdown 3-0, but it’s the Bulldogs that have had the tougher route to the perfect early mark.

Gonzaga opened its season with a 102-90 thumping of Kansas and have wins against Auburn and No. 11 West Virginia on their resume as well. Forward Drew Timme has led the way for Gonzaga, netting 23.3 points per game on 60.4 percent shooting.

That’s not to say Baylor hasn’t been tested. The Bears took down a top-five team in Illinois their last time out, coming away with a convincing 82-69 win.

Bulldogs skipper Mark Few knows this will be Gonzaga’s biggest test of the season so far.

“It is going to be a monster for us,” Few told ESPN. “Baylor is really, really good and hungry after last season. … We knew it was going to be really good for college basketball and probably what college basketball needed. This is a good opportunity for all of us.”

Bears head coach Scott Drew shared a similar sentiment.

“Anytime you have 1 vs. 2 in any sport, it draws great attention, visibility, notoriety, interest,” Drew said after the win over Illinois. “They’re very similar to our team. They have a lot of guys who can score 15 or 20 points. It’s going to be a great game and a great opportunity for us.”

Jared Butler leads the Bears with 16.3 points per game. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua leads Baylor with 8.3 rebounds per game.

Gonzaga is expected to have five-star freshman guard Jalen Suggs available for the matchup after he suffered an injury scare against West Virginia. He’s averaging a well-rounded 13.3 points, 6.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

“I didn’t want him to play, but he was pretty convincing,” Few said. “He just tweaked his ankle a little bit. Once the trainers told me that’s what it was, he’s a pretty ferocious competitor. So he convinced me that he could be a factor.”

Gonzaga is a two-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 159.5 points. The over is 8-1 in the Bulldogs last nine neutral site games. The Bears are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven neutral site games.