How to Watch ‘Gossip’ Showtime Docuseries Online Free

The latest docuseries to hit TV is “Gossip,” premiering Sunday, August 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways can watch “Gossip” live or on-demand online for free:

‘Gossip’ Preview





Play



Directed by Emmy® and BAFTA® nominee Jenny Carchman (THE FOURTH ESTATE), GOSSIP celebrates the history of tabloid reporting throughout the last half century, following Rupert Murdoch's purchase of the New York Post and the career of its legendary columnist Cindy Adams.

“Gossip” is a limited docu-series that stars “Queen of Gossip” Cindy Adams and comes from executive producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. The four-part series “celebrates the history of tabloid reporting throughout the last half-century, following Rupert Murdoch’s purchase of the New York Post and the career of its legendary columnist Cindy Adams,” according to the Showtime press release.

It continues:

“Gossip” delves into the world of tabloid journalism, which rose to popularity in New York City in the late ’70s and took the world by storm. The city’s most prominent gossip columnists – Liz Smith, George Rush, Richard Johnson and notably Queen of Gossip Cindy Adams – built their careers reporting on and creating icons – even sometimes becoming celebrities themselves. Through the popularity of gossip, Adams and her fellow writers, over time, helped reshape journalism and set the agenda for who becomes famous for the decades to come. Each episode distinctly dissects and dishes on how gossip and its stewards evolved across a different decade, reflecting on the biggest scoops and scandals — from Donald Trump’s divorce to Paris Hilton — and examining its double-edge sword: Gossip can inspire communal kinship, but it can be weaponized to take down anyone in its footpath. In addition to her work as a producer and co-director on the Emmy and BAFTA®-nominated “The Fourth Estate” and its Emmy-nominated companion “The Family Business: Trump and Taxes” for Showtime, Carchman has directed the non-fiction projects We Are Witnesses, Enlighten Us and One Nation Under Dog. Her producing credits also include Long Strange Trip, Public Speaking, Citizen Jane: Battle for the City, and Koch.

The premiere episode description teases, “When Rupert Murdoch bought The New York Post, a new kind of gossip column was created: Page Six; its reputation led to more readers and gave its reporters the power; Cindy Adams’ career starts to rise, leading to the start of a new era.”

Then on August 29 comes episode two, whose description reads, “The launch of ‘A Current Affair’ fuels Rupert Murdoch’s empire; The New York Post’s influence knew little bounds, yet Murdoch must sell the paper due to U.S. federal rules; Cindy Adams’ power continues to grow.”

“Gossip” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.