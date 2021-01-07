How to Watch Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta Online

The fourth season of WEtv original reality series Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta premieres Thursday, January 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WEtv.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta online for free:

‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Preview

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta 🤯💣 First Look!The #GUHHATL crew is back and their lives couldn't be any more challenging than now. Get a first look at the all-new season! Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta returns January 7 at 9/8c. #GUHHATL Subscribe to the WE tv channel for more clips: https://goo.gl/1CiBkL Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WEtv Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WEtv WE tv Instagram:… 2020-12-18T04:30:04Z

Back in September, WEtv announced that its popular Growing Up Hip Hop spinoff, Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, would return for its fourth season in 2021. On Thursday, January 7, the first of its 10 season four episodes will premiere.

“We’re thrilled to renew both ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’ and ‘Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka’ for new seasons on WE tv and can’t wait for their new stories to unfold,” said Marc Juris, President of WEtv, in a press release at the time. “The strength of our Thursday night originals, led by our superstar talent and authentic, relatable storytelling, have helped make the network a top destination for viewers.”

The network also assured viewers that the shows put “rigorous safeguards in place to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew amidst the challenges of COVID-19.”

When we last saw the Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta crew in the season three finale, Shad Moss, aka Bow Wow, was trying to avoid his latest hook-up, Corri, who became so enraged by his avoidance that she busted out the window of his Mercedes SUV.

Meanwhile, Tammy Rivera was nervous to perform in New York, but she got the crowd on her side and killed it, and R. Kelly and Andrea Kelly’s daughter Joann “Buku” Kelly performed and earned praise from Reemarkable.

When the show returns, the fourth season premiere is titled “Make Atlanta Great Again” and the description teases, “As Atlanta emerges from quarantine, the cast struggles to navigate a new world in troubling times; Bow’s scandalous album rocks Atlanta; Ayana receives a terrifying health diagnosis; Deb drops a bomb that shocks Waka and threatens her reputation.”

Then on January 14, episode two is called “Georgia Impeach” and its description reads, “Despite warnings, Bow threatens to tell all about his exes on his new album; when an ex shows up in ATL, Bow is forced to face the past; Deb’s secret creates turmoil that could tank her reputation.”

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WEtv.

