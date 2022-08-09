How to Watch Detroit Lions Hard Knocks Online for Free

The latest season of “Hard Knocks” is following the Detroit Lions as they prepare for the 2022 NFL season. It premieres Tuesday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have cable, you’ll be able to watch new episodes of “Hard Knocks” via HBO Max after they air on HBO, but HBO Max no longer offers a free trial, so here are some other options for watching “Hard Knocks” online for free:

‘Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions’ Preview

In its 17th season, “Hard Knocks” is headed for the first time to training camp for the Detroit Lions, following the personal and professional lives of its players, coaches and staff in an “unfiltered all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League,” according to the HBO press release.

It continues:

The five-episode season debuts Tuesday, August 9 with additional hour-long episodes debuting subsequent Tuesdays at the same time, culminating in the September 6 season finale. The first sports-based reality series, and one of the fastest-turnaround programs on TV, will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max. “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions” will mark the 17th edition of the 18-time Sports Emmy-winning series and the most acclaimed serialized sports series on television. HBO has aired 82 memorable episodes and one anniversary special in its first 16 seasons. Camera crews will head to the Lions’ training camp in Allen Park, Michigan in the next few months to begin filming. The action will heat up in August when the cinema verité show focuses on the daily lives and routines of players and coaches. “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions” will chronicle head coach Dan Campbell entering his second season leading the team and an intriguing mix of young emerging stars, established veterans, free agent additions and highly regarded rookie hopefuls throughout training camp and the preseason. A 30-person NFL Films crew will be at Lions’ training camp in Allen Park, shooting more than 1,750 hours of footage over the course of the series. Camera and sound crews will have unencumbered access to players’ and coaches’ meeting rooms, training rooms, living quarters and practice fields. “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions” will be narrated by Liev Schreiber, marking his 16th season with the show.

“As ‘Hard Knocks’ enters its third decade inside NFL training camps, we are both thrilled and thankful for the opportunity to feature a historic franchise like the Lions,” said NFL Films Vice President and Senior Coordinating Producer, Ken Rodgers in a statement. “The city, the culture and the coaching staff in Detroit all have an exciting energy that will make the show must-watch television this summer.”

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions” is the first of two “Hard Knocks” seasons airing in 2022. The second is “Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals,” which premieres during the 2022 regular season.

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HBO.