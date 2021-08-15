How to Watch ‘Heels’ TV Show Online Without Cable

Professional wrestling drama “Heels” is coming to TV on Sunday, August 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Starz, here are some different ways you can watch “Heels” streaming online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Starz content via Prime Channels.

Once you're signed up for the Prime Starz Channel, you can watch "Heels" live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV's, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Starz is available as an add-on to FuboTV's main 100-plus-channel package.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Heels” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Starz is available as its own standalone package through Sling TV, meaning you can sign up for Starz whether or not you also sign up for one of Sling TV's main "Sling Orange" or "Sling Blue" channel bundles.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Heels” live or on-demand on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: "Entertainment", "Choice", "Ultimate" and "Premier." Starz is only in the "Premiere" bundle, or as a separate add-on to another channel package.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “Heels” live or on-demand on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Starz is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch “Heels” live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

This new drama tells the story of “the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig), war over their late father’s (David James Elliott) legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind,” according to the Starz press release.

There will be eight episodes in the first season. The premiere episode is titled “Kayfabe” and its description reads, “Jack Spade is a husband, a father, and the owner of the Duffy Wrestling League. While Jack controls everything that goes on inside of his wrestling ring, outside the ropes, he’s fighting to balance his family life, financial pressures, rival wrestling promotions, and an ex-family friend who’s come to poach the DWL’s newest star, and Jack’s younger brother, Ace Spade. Jack will have to decide what’s best for the DWL, but what’s good for the league usually comes with collateral damage.”

Episode two, airing August 22, is titled “Dusty Finish” and its description reads, “As the wrestlers at the DWL worry about the fallout from the previous show, Jack struggles with what direction to take the narrative and the league, especially after an enticing offer from the FWD’s Charlie Gully. After Ace’s humiliating breakdown in the ring, he goes into a tailspin and disappears, causing Jack and Crystal to scour Duffy before Ace does anything too regrettable.”

Then on August 29 comes “Cheap Heat.” Its description reads, “In an attempt to drum up more heat, Jack enlists the help of wrestling veteran, Ricky Rabies, setting Ace up with a full house for his comeback match against Bobby Pin. While Jack tries to make amends with his brother, Ace struggles with the fact that his career as a Face might truly be over.”

On September 5 comes episode four, titled “Cutting Promos.” Its description reads, “After a house fire forces Jack and his family to move in with Carol and Ace, the two brothers put their differences aside and their heads together to generate a DWL promo to further grow the league’s fan base. Wild Bill finds himself back in Duffy, managing the HR blowback from his misbehavior, and giving Ace lessons on how to embrace his inner Heel, inside and outside the ring.”

“Heels” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.