Heisman Trophy Ceremony 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2020 Heisman Trophy will be awarded on Tuesday, January 5 in a virtual ceremony, with all four finalists taking part via satellite.

The ceremony starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the 2020 Heisman Trophy Ceremony online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 Heisman Trophy Ceremony live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2020 Heisman Trophy Ceremony live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2020 Heisman Trophy Ceremony live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. It’s the cheapest streaming service with ESPN, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2020 Heisman Trophy Ceremony live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Heisman Trophy Ceremony Preview

After just winning the AP Player of the Year award, Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith is now the favorite to win the Heisman. Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones is the current second-favorite, while Florida quarterback Kyle Trask and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence are tied for third.

Trask in particular may have lost favor after his most recent performance in the Cotton Bowl. Trask went 16-28 for 158 yards and three interceptions against the Oklahoma Sooners, but all will be determined soon enough. Lawrence losing to Justin Fields and Ohio State in the playoffs last weekend couldn’t have helped his chances, although he is widely expected to remain the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Here’s a closer look at the four candidates nominated for the award this year:

Mac Jones, Junior QB, Alabama

2020 season stats: 3,739 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 76.4 completion percentage. Jones has one rushing score.

What they’re saying about him: “Mac is a great story to me. Spend three years developing as a player behind Jalen (Hurts) and Tua (Tagovailoa). Took advantage of every rep in terms of how it enhanced his development.Was willing to have the patience and persistence to sort of wait his turn and then be ready to take advantage of it when it came,” Saban said.

DeVonta Smith, Senior WR, Alabama

2020 season stats: 98 receptions, 1,511 receiving yards, 17 touchdowns, 15.4 yards per catch, and one rushing touchdown. He also has a punt return for a touchdown.

What they’re saying about him: “Probably one of the most selfless guys that I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach in terms of whatever he can do to help the team he wants to do,” Alabama head coach NIck Saban said, per the Associated Press. “The guy is one of the most popular guys on the team and also one of the leaders of the team that everybody looks up to because of the example that he sets every day and how he goes about his work.”

Trevor Lawrence, Junior QB, Clemson

2020 season stats: 2,753 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, three interceptions, 69.2 completion percentage. Lawrence was also a rushing threat, netting 58 carries, 201 yards and seven rushing scores.

What they’re saying about him: “Here’s what I would say, it would be a crying shame if the Heisman didn’t attach their name to Trevor Lawrence,” Swinney said, per ESPN. “I know that’s become a stat award, but if you watch college football and you don’t know that’s the best player in the country? I don’t know what you’re looking at.”

Kyle Trask, Senior QB, Florida

Season stats: 4,125 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, 69.6 completion percentage. Trask has three rushing touchdowns on the season.

What they’re saying about him: “He leads the nation by far in touchdown passes, he leads the nation by far in passing yards,” Florida head coach Dan Mullen said about Trask, per The Ledger. “Hard to say anybody’s meant more to their team than Kyle Trask has to our team this year.”