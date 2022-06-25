The latest psychological thriller made-for-TV movie is “He’s Not Worth Dying For,” premiering Saturday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Lifetime, here are some different ways you can watch “He’s Not Worth Dying For” streaming online:

‘He’s Not Worth Dying For’ Preview

Play

Video Video related to how to watch ‘he’s not worth dying for’ lifetime movie online 2022-06-25T16:00:29-04:00

“He’s Not Worth Dying For” is the latest ripped-from-the-headlines movie coming to Lifetime. It is inspired by the true events of teen girl who is a social media influencer and a fellow teen who is valedictorian of their class and how a boy comes between them.

The Lifetime press release teases:

“He’s Not Worth Dying For” follows the intertwined real and social media lives of Isla (Rachel Boyd), a 19-year-old girl who has established herself as a beauty and fashion influencer and Grace (Hilda Martin) the expected valedictorian of her class with hopes of a veterinary career. Though both are very different, they unknowingly share one thing in common – Jake (Lachlan Quarmby) – who is dating them both without their knowledge. When Isla and Grace discover that Jake was cheating on them, the girls turn on each other in a jealous rivalry and use their arsenal of social media platforms to badmouth and attack one another. While their followers take sides and pit them against each other, their hatred for one another escalates into a real life fight that ultimately turns deadly. Robin Givens stars as Grace’s mother, Cher, while Lochlyn Munro stars as the District Attorney investigating the case.

In an interview with KGET, star Boyd said that she “really connected” to her character because this is something any young woman could have experienced.

“I think, for me, seeing the sides and the character, I really connected to it, because it’s such an experience that a lot of young people on social media, and especially young women can relate to in how we are taught to compete for a man’s exclusive love. And then how that manifests in different ways in the age of social media, and how that has real effects on our self-worth and the way that we behave as people and change our character,” said Boyd.

She went on to say that this film really “hold[s] up a mirror” to how people live their lives now on social media.

“What this movie does though is hold up a mirror to the reality that we’ve been living in and how we reduce people and their self-worth and value to their viral abilities and how we turn real human suffering into its own entertainment genre on social media, and it’s really horrible,” said Boyd, adding, “It’s something that everybody who’s on social media is immersed in one way or another. But what the movie does is it holds up a mirror to the realities of that and how those facets of social media have real-world repercussions on people, and their lives and their feelings.”

“He’s Not Worth Dying For” premieres Saturday, June 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.