How to Watch Hip Hop Uncovered Documentary Online Without Cable

New docuseries Hip Hop Uncovered premieres Friday, February 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

‘Hip Hop Uncovered’ Preview

Hip Hop Uncovered | Official Trailer [HD] | FXBig U. Deb Antney. Bimmy. Trick Trick. Haitian Jack. The roots run deep. The Hip Hop Uncovered documentary series drops Feb. 12 on FX Networks. Next day FX on Hulu. Subscribe now for more Hip Hop Uncovered clips: bit.ly/SubscribeFX Hip Hop Uncovered reveals the untold story of how America’s streets helped shape hip hop culture… 2021-01-25T16:59:51Z

From executive producer Malcolm Spellman (Empire, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) comes Hip Hop Uncovered, an “examination of a dying breed of power brokers who operate from the shadows of hip hop,” according to the FX description.

It continues, “Set against 40 years of music history, this six-part documentary series takes a deep dive into the paradox of America’s criminalization of the genre and its fascination with the street culture that created it and still exists within it. Instead of telling the story of hip hop from the top down, Hip Hop Uncovered tells the story from the streets up, as it reveals the untold story of how America’s streets helped shape hip hop culture from an expression of survival and defiance into music’s most dominant genre.”

The six-part docuseries features interviews with Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eugene “Big U” Heneley, Deb Antney, the mother of Waka Flocka Flame, James “Bimmy” Antney, Christian “Trick Trick” Manthis, and Jacques “Haitian Jack” Agnant, who worked with Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G.

The premiere episode is titled “A Child is Born With No State of Mind” and its description reads, “Big U, Deb, Trick Trick, Bimmy and Haitian Jack are the unsung heroes of hip-hop’s legacy; they are the men and women who work in the shadows to affect hip-hop at the highest levels.”

Episode two, also airing Friday, February 12, is titled “Cash Rules Everything Around Me” and its description teases, “The OGs learn to hustle, hoping to make a better life for their families; the unique business acumen they learn will one day serve them in the music business.”

On Friday, February 19 comes “S*it’s Real,” whose description reads, “The hip-hop OGs get more involved with the details of management, producing and developing artists, but by the time of civil unrest in 1992 Los Angeles, the main contributors find themselves doing time.”

And airing immediately afterward on February 19 comes episode four, “Things Just AIn’t the Same for Gangstas,” whose description reads, “As the drug game dries up in the streets, the new hip hop hustle emerges; after time in prison, the five main contributors move to Atlanta; Bimmy is hired at Def Jam, and Trick Trick records his first album.”

The final two episodes, “Industry Rule Number 4080: Record Company People Are Shady” and “Victory Lap,” air back to back on Friday, February 26.

Hip Hop Uncovered airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX.