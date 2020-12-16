How to Watch ‘Holiday Heartbreak’ BET Movie Online Free

It isn’t just Lifetime and Hallmark who are bringing some holiday cheer to the airwaves. BET is in on the fun too and their latest yuletide film is Holiday Heartbreak, premiering Wednesday, December 16 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch Holiday Heartbreak streaming online for free:

‘Holiday Heartbreak’ Preview

Karma comes for Michael McCoy and his daughter in #HolidayHeartbreakBET! Find out how they’ll break a curse when this BET Original Movie premieres TONIGHT 6/5c! pic.twitter.com/At1zLpdIZz — BET (@BET) December 16, 2020

This original Christmas movie from BET’s stars comedian Michael Colyar as a loving father whose womanizing ways are coming back to haunt his daughter this holiday season. When a curse threatens to destroy her love life, he must figure out how to help and break the curse.

Co-starring Maryam Basir, LisaRaye McCoy, AJ Johnson, DeWayne “Kountry Wayne” Colley, Tiffany Black, B Simone, Kenneth Wayne, and Lonnie Bee, this film promises lots of love, laughter, and heart.

In the trailer, a woman from Mike’s past says, “Until you apologize to me and every other woman that you’ve hurt, you reap what you sow.”

He later says, “I’m not proud of how I treated those women,” and his wife advises, “Your daughter’s true love has to confess his love to her and seal it with a kiss.”

Comedian Michael Colyar gets festive in new holiday movieActor & comedian Michael Colyar talks about his new movie, "Holiday Heartbreak" premiering on BET on Dec. 16. He also talks about the importance of giving back to others not just during the holidays, but all year round. 2020-12-11T01:10:41Z

In an interview with Fox5 Las Vegas, Colyar said it was “such a fantastic” movie.

“It was the first time I’ve starred in a feature film, which is excellent because I’ve been in the game 34 years,” said Colyar. “I’m the father who was sort of like a bad guy — I wasn’t good to the ladies when I was younger so now karma comes back and it hits me and I got to deal with it to break the spell that’s been put on my daughter. It’s funny, it’s romantic, it tells you what happens when you treat people a certain way ’cause it comes back to you. It’s about love, it’s about laughter, and it is off the chain.”

“I have a daughter that is 25, so when I was doing this movie I could understand what he was going through. I got to save her, but what I find out it really is when I’m trying to save her, I’m really saving myself.”

Holiday Heartbreak premieres Wednesday, December 16 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

