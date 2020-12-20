A Home for the Holidays 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The holiday TV specials are plentiful this year, including the 22nd annual A Home for the Holidays adoption special airing Sunday, December 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch the A Home for the Holidays special online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand CBS content on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch A Home for the Holidays live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch A Home for the Holidays live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch A Home for the Holidays live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch A Home for the Holidays live or on-demand on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

‘A Home for the Holidays’ 2020 Preview

Hosted by Gayle King, this holiday tradition celebrates families whose lives have been changed from foster care or adoption. “The special features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raises awareness of this important social issue. The inspirational stories of these American families are enhanced with performances by extraordinary artists, including Josh Groban, Miranda Lambert, Meghan Trainor, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Andrea Bocelli,” reads the CBS press release.

For over 20 years, this award-winning special has showcased thousands of children in foster care, which has in turns inspired tens of thousands of adoptions as these foster children move into their “forever families.” In 2020, several families will adopt their children during the special. According to the CBS press release, the families include:

The Peters Family

After Sharis and Thomas Peters experienced infertility, they turned to foster care adoption. In 2010 they received a call about 3-year-old Miles and his 4-month-old sister, Jasmine. The children had lived on the street and were alone when social services found them. “Miles had the biggest smile, but it was difficult to communicate because no one had talked to him enough to learn language…that was hard. He soon came out of his shell, and the words just started coming,” says Thomas. Ten months later, the children’s infant sister, Jade, was placed in foster care. “I felt my heart was full and I had everything I could have wished for…and then we got Jade!,” said Sharis. Today, the siblings are doing well in school, Thomas coaches his children in sports and Sharis is a Girl Scout leader for their daughters’ troop.

The Salmeron-Meneses Family

In 2018 Gerry and Kristi Salmeron-Meneses were matched with 13-year-old Cierra and her 8-year-old brother, Anthony. They had been in foster care for almost five years, moving from home to home, from school to school, and were living in separate homes without each other. Last year, the couple was able to share Christmas with the kids, but had to keep their presents and return the children to their separate foster homes later that day. This year, the family will share their first Christmas as a forever family. “My family means everything to me. Never in a million years did I think we would be with this family, and now we’ll have more happiness to come,” said Cierra.

The Marca Kapetanakos Family

Anna Kapetanakos and Matthew Marca married and had two daughters, Kiki and Athena. “We loved raising our girls. When they were older, my wife said we have more than enough to share with another child and asked me about adopting from foster care. I agreed,” says Matthew. Last year, the Marcas were matched with Alice, age 7, and her 4-year-old sister, Amelia. The girls had been in foster care a long time, moving from home to home. Amelia’s speech was hard to understand, and Alice was behind in school. Neither girl had ever had a book read to them. Today, Amelia has found her voice, and Alice has caught up in school. “Our older daughters truly love their little sisters,” says Anna. “I cannot imagine our family without them,” says oldest sister Kiki.

The Watkins Family

Jason and Chad Watkins met 20 years ago and married in 2015. “That’s when we really began thinking about adopting a child from foster care,” says Jason. The couple said yes when they learned about 2-year-old Nicholas who needed immediate placement. “When Nicholas moved in with us, you could see in his eyes how grateful he was to have food in front of him,” says Jason. “He’s 5 now and learning so much. He can’t get enough books,” says Chad, a high school history teacher. “Nicholas has this sparkle in his eyes – that is what happy looks like,” says Jason.

Currently, there are nearly half a million children in foster care in the United States. This special is presented in association with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Dave Thomas, founder of Wendy’s, was adopted and established the foundation in an effort to dramatically increase the adoptions for the children in the North American foster care systems. The special is also presented in association with the Children’s Action Network, which was founded in 1990 as a way to use the power of the entertainment media to help children.

The special airs Sunday, December 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Desus & Mero Obama Interview 2020 Online